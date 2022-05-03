Dwayne Johnson Could Star in It Takes Two Movie

It Takes Two will be a movie on Amazon Prime Video, with Dwayne Johnson as a screenwriter… and could also be its producer.

It Takes Two was one of the most successful games of last year: winner of numerous awards for Best Game of the Year, including The Game Awards, and managing to sell 5 million copies… which means that has already had 10 million players.

Due to its original and emotional story, it is an ideal game to be adapted to cinema or television, and that is exactly what is going to happen in Amazon Prime Video. And eye, Dwayne Johnson, “The Rock”will be one of the producers… and could star in it.

This is reported by Variety: Dwayne Johnson, Dany García and Hiram García from the production company Seven Bucks are co-producers, along with Josef Fares and Oskar Wolontis of Hazelight Studiosthe studio behind the game.

It is also the production of dj2Entertainmentproducers of Sonic The Movie, and who signed an agreement with Amazon for this and other film adaptations or series in development for the Prime Video platform, such as Life is Strange, My Friend Pedro, Sleeping Dogs and Little Nightmares. This production company is also behind the Tomb Raider anime on Netflix.

There are no directors, but there are writers: Pat Casey and Josh Miller, writers of the two Sonic the Hedgehog movies who will also return in the third part.

It’s not confirmed if Dwayne Johnson will star, but according to Variery’s sources, he could be. It is not known, yes, if it will be an animated or live action movie with CGI effects.

The protagonists of It Takes Two is Cody and Maya married couple in the midst of a divorce who are turned into rag dolls by their daughter.

Interestingly, it was announced on Monday that another Hollywood star, Jason Momoa, would be starring in the Minecraft movie (and it will be a live action movie). The It Takes Two movie is taking shape on Amazon, and although it is not confirmed, it is expected to be released exclusively on the Prime Video platform and does not reach theaters.