Drive; Only God Forgives and John Wick: The tender side – El Sol de Cuernavaca

Did you ever imagine that the movies of Nicolas Winding Refn could you have a cute version? It is well known that the Danish filmmaker likes the bloody and violent scenes in his films, yes, always well cared for, adorned with neon lights Y perfectly framed shotssuch is the case of Drive (2011) Y Only God Forgive (Only God Forgives, 2013), whose aesthetic stands out for the frames that the director presents us throughout these two films.

Landscapes that show us the city of The Angels in fluorescent tones, in the case of the 2011 film while Ryan Gosling drives for criminals, the same when we see it in Bangkok dealing drugs in a thai boxing club that shines almost iridescently with that beautiful lighting that characterizes the refn tapeswho admitted a few years ago in an interview for Internet Movie Database (IMDB) who is colorblind and that’s why he used high contrasts in his filmographyotherwise you wouldn’t be able to see the colors in your own movies.

scandalous

Well, the animated television series of cartoon Network, scandalous (We Bare Bears 2015) which starts from the premise of three bear brothers, Grizzly, Panda and Polarwho want integrate into society like any human, whom we will see face funny situations in their day to day life, always with a series of difficulties that will make you see your problems from another perspectivedecided to pay tribute not only to these films, but also to the first installment of John Wick: A Good Day to Kill (2014)from the American director Chad Stahelsky movie starring Keanu Reeves.

spoiler alert

in the episode icy nights (icy nights) released in 2016 we see Polara sweet bear who decides to go shopping aboard his precious Automatic vacuum cleaner modified by himself, similarity between the character of Ryan Goslingthe driver in Driveand also Keanu Reeves in John Wickfor whom their cars are extremely important objects throughout both films.

Also, it is undeniable that the theme with which he opens the episode of scandalous and also Drive, is identical, in the case of the film of Nicolas Winding Refnthe song is heard night call by Kavinsky while the credits appear on the screen with a font style Mistral in color neon pinksame case as in this chapter of the animated series. In addition, while the specimen from the north pole travels through the city towards the self-service store, it carries some sunglasses clearly in tribute to the character he plays Gosling in the 2011 film.

John Wick: A Good Day to Kill

And the homage to action movies continues when Polar arrives at the store, this time it’s his turn to do reference to John Wick, remember the scene in which the character of Reeves refuel at a station while a group of gangsters trying to buy his car, a ’69 Ford Mustang, based on intimidation, without achieving its goal. In icy nightswe will see how a clan of young techies wants to buy the bear his vacuum cleaner without the bear giving in, using the same line recited by the protagonist in a good day to kill: “Its not for sale”. However, in both cases, criminals steal the vehicle and action sequences unfold.

Only God forgives

The Winding Refn Film Tribute It is clear in the screen setting of icy nightswhen Ice Bear realizes that it has been stolen, we will see a identical take of his front paws to the one the Dane does in Only God forgives from the hands of Julian, the protagonist (Ryan Gosling)also when he undertakes the search for what belongs to him and arrives at the speakeasy where robot fights take place, use a key card to access (like John Wick when he goes to recover his car) it is evident that the neon lighting and the corridors of the place are a clear reference to the brothel where Julian and his brother like to go in Only God forgives.

Likewise, we will observe that when Polar enters the fight arena, the colors, the symmetry, the shots and the music are practically the same as Refn’s tape, the theme of cliff martinez, wanna fight used by the filmmaker to set the scene between the fight between julian and the cop, is identical to the one heard when the bear discovers that his vacuum cleaner is used for fight against other robots.

Drive: Polar and the similarities with the character of Gosling

East cute and secretive polar bear share various similarities with the driver, that is Ryan Goslingboth are extremely quiet, barely and communicate through short sentences and monosyllables. The characters have faced situations that take them to the limit causing them extreme anger. When Ice Bear is forced to fight his own robot, it recognizes him and helps him fight the others, however, they are outnumbered and when his vacuum cleaner is destroyed, the bear’s rage is unleashed to make way for another exact shot. what can we see in Drive when Gosling he stomps on the head of an individual who tries to hurt him and Irene (Carey Mulligan) while riding in an elevator with a track of cliff martinezthis time I Drivevery similar to the music used in the episode of scandalous.

Equally polar is focused from the same perspective as he smashes the robot that destroyed his beloved vacuum cleaner, and everyone looks at him in horror and surprise, the same face that Irene makes when she sees Gosling so violently murdering the subject in question.

Reference after reference

And to close the series of great references to these three great moviesfinally the bear leaves the building with his vacuum cleaner in hand while a song very similar to the theme of College & Electric Youth To Real Hero to get to your home and place it on a table identical to the one with the protagonist of Drive in his apartment where throughout the film we see him repairing an object that it is not known what it is.

In the cartoon, the bear has on the table a mallet like the one you use John Wick to draw their weapons and avenge his puppy and get his car back.

Safety pin

That is how icy nights pays tribute to thriller of action and the characteristic resources of the cinema by Nicolas Winding Refngiving us a mini version Suitable for all ages, no blood, no brains flying everywhere, no people smashing skulls, and limbs with hammers or sticking chopsticks into each other’s eyes; without a single nudity, or obscenity, but yes, with an immense dose of tenderness that will make you have a great time and enjoy the references to each scene.