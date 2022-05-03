Drew Barrymore apologizes for his criticism of the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

Drew Barrymore also gave her opinion a few days ago about the million-dollar lawsuit that Johnny Depp is carrying out “for defamation” against his ex-wife Amber Heard. In the context of your program The Drew Barrymore Showthe star of ET he scoffed that the highest-profile trial ever seen in Hollywood history is “truly insane.”

It is known that Depp is currently visiting Courts because he filed a lawsuit against Heard for the comments he made about an alleged "abusive relationship" in an opinion piece that she signed in Washington Post. The trial has been broadcast live in most media outlets since April 11.





“It’s like one layer of madness after another, it’s a seven-layer dive of madness…” Barrymore said. “I know these are the real lives of two people and I know what it’s like to have your life public. I understand all the feelings, but you’re actually offering this information that no one was supposed to know. This is very crazy!”.

Barrymore after his comments apologized as if his had been an expletive, and he did so through an Instagram video. “I was shocked to learn that I have offended people by making fun of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. So I want to deeply apologize and thank everyone who spoke up because this can be a learning moment for me.”

The Heard’s legal team attempted to block the cameras at the trial and Depp’s team did not publicly contest the decision.

He continued, “All I want to do is be a good person. I can be a better and more thoughtful person in the future because all I want to do is be a good person, and I will grow and change from this… And I thank everyone who helps me grow along the way. and teaching me. Thank you.”

In tune with Drew, days ago Howard Stern, recognized mainly for his radio program The Howard Stern Showcriticized the star of Pirates of the Caribbean whom he called a “narcissist” for the televised trial. It should be noted that the Heard’s legal team reportedly tried to block the cameras at the trial and Depp’s team did not publicly challenge the decision. It was Judge Penney Azcarate who finally approved the presence of cameras and microphones.

“If he’s not acting, he’s overacting, because he’s writing his own material as he goes along,” Stern said of Depp, before addressing him with obvious contempt: “I have to tell you that you’re wrong: you shouldn’t, by any means.” way, put these issues on television…”.

At 58 years old, visibly exhausted and quite far from his stimulating sex appeal, Depp has numbered several episodes that are well worth so that his time in Court is his event of the year. For example, he popularized the idea that beaten men also exist.

He said that Amber threw him -in 2015- a furious bottle of vodka that caused several cuts on the fingers of one hand. The trial stemmed from an article Amber wrote in which she claimed to have been a “victim of gender-based violence.” As a result, Deep, far from remaining silent, counterattacked and filed a “defamation” lawsuit against him.