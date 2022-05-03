“Don’t be silent, denounce!”, PNP supports Johnny Depp and raises awareness about gender violence

The PNP takes the case of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard to raise awareness about gender violence in Peru.

For equality between women and men. The trial that confronts the actors JJohnny Depp and Amber Heard has caused mixed opinions about what happened in the United States court. In the month of April, the presentation of the defense of the remembered performer of ‘Jack Sparrow’, so the scheme will continue with the presentation of the actress’s lawyers. Although the center of the legal battle is for the crime of defamation, many have linked it to the gender-based violence that the Hollywood star would have suffered, remembered for his roles alongside Tim Burton. This event far from our country has been key for the National Police of Peru Take it as a reference to raise awareness on social networks.

In the last few hours, the PNP Facebook page shared a publication with the image of the Black Pearl captain in which the following message can be read: “Violence has no gender, don’t be silent, denounce. All kinds of violence must be denounced, whoever it comes from, ”he expressed.

Quickly, the user community was present in the publication to comment on the case that has shocked the film industry, especially since Depp revealed that he does consider himself a victim of domestic violence, based on the evidence presented to the judge who leads your formal request.

A netizen was encouraged to do a quick survey by means of ‘likes’ to identify who supports the plaintiff or the defendant. At this point, the administrator of the page, also known as ‘Uncle PNP’, added to the votes with a gif in which ‘Jack Sparrow’ is seen. In addition, other participants added ‘hashtags’ in which they asked for justice for the actor, who has temporarily withdrawn from acting after seeing his career in the eye of the storm due to alleged false accusations against him.

According to what was recorded in the broadcast hearings, the artist’s representative indicated that he was ruled out as an option to be part of new Disney projects due to the rumors that his relationship with Amber Heard generated. One of the most criticized was what happened with his participation in “Fantastic Animals”, from which he was removed and replaced by Mads Mikkelsen.

In the case of Heard, it is not yet clear if she will continue in the plans of James Wan and Warner Bros. Pictures to continue playing Mera in “Aquaman”, a project starring Jason Momoa.

FIGURES ON GENDER-BASED VIOLENCE IN PERU

Until March 2022, 10,522 cases of women victims of various forms of violence have been registered in Peru, according to the alert issued by Supreme Judge Janet Tello Gilardi at the seminar ‘Women’s Rights and Access to Justice’.

Referring to women victims of gender-based violence, the Planned Parenthood Global (PPGlobal) Programs Officer, Reina Uzcátegui Oviol, pointed out that, so far this year, there have already been 70 registered femicides.

