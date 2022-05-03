Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness set an incredible future

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness It will be one of the most important films for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The feature film of Sam Raimi play with the multiverse as much as he wants. After seeing the limits that can be crossed with Spider-Man: No Way Homenow the House of Ideas has carte blanche to play as much as it wants with new and old characters. Kevin Feig ensure, in fact, that Benedict Cumberbatch’s character will become the anchor of the entire MCUwhich means being the one to establish bridges and ties between the different universes.

In a recent interview for Extra, the aforementioned Cumberbatch explained that he could not wait to see the reaction of the fans as soon as they are faced with this new Marvel story and that the work certainly establishes an exciting future. And it is that probably new projects will arise from the feature film, with both known and new characters that we will see for the first time materialized in live-action (as is the case with Captain Carter, which has already been leaked in a couple of previews).

“ “I really can’t wait to see what the fan reaction is to this Multiverse of Madness and where it takes Strange but I think it sets him up for a really exciting future.”

premiere this week

The Cinematic Universe of Marvel is expanding a lot in television through Disney +, but the films are still what marks the common thread and the progress of the phases. After the events of Spider-Man, we will now see how Doctor Strange manages after playing with the multiverse. In summer we will also have Thor: Love and Thunderthe next film that feature Christian Bale as the villainous Gorr, the Butcher God.

