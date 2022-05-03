Doctor Strange 2: Marvel Studios deactivates comments on their social networks prior to the film’s premiere

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will hit theaters in a couple of days and fans can no longer contain their excitement. In this sequel to Doctor Strange: Sorcerer Supreme – 89%, we will see Benedict Cumberbatch once again as Stephen Strange, who will enter a risky mission through the Multiverse with Elizabeth Olsen as the Scarlet Witch. The cast also includes Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Karl Mordo.

Also read: Doctor Strange 2: Benedict Cumberbatch Answers Is Stephen’s Evil Variant the Same as What If…?

As is often the case every time a Marvel Studios premiere approaches, spoilers for the film will flood social media almost immediately after the film’s arrival in theaters (even sooner). Multiverse of Madness had its world premiere tonight on the red carpet from Hollywood, and to keep the film’s major cameos and surprises under wraps, Marvel Studios has disabled social media comments on posts related to the movie. Doc Strange 2in an attempt to curb unexpected spoilers while the film is projected from this May 6 in theaters.

See you on the other side of the Multiverse. Replies will now be disabled.

See you on the other side of the Multiverse. Replies will now be disabled. — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) May 2, 2022

In addition, in all Marvel Studios networks you can read the following message in the biography:

Find out in a theater. Not online. Answers disabled. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness from Marvel Studios in theaters on Friday. Get your tickets now.

Do not miss: China Bans Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness for Showing Anti-Government Newspaper

While the studio’s attempt to prevent potential spoilers for fans is appreciated, we know spoilers will be plentiful online very soon. This is why, if you want to arrive intact to see the film in the cinema, we recommend you avoid entering your networks as much as possible so that you can fully enjoy what Multiverse of Madness He has us ready.

The film is directed by Sam Raimi, famous filmmaker of the superhero genre, known for his successful Spider-Man trilogy – 89% starring Tobey Maguire. Running for 2 hours and 6 minutes, the film is said to feature multiple cameos that will no doubt leave fans in awe. The roster includes Captain Carter, Captain Marvel/Monica Rambeau, Deadpool, Ghost Rider, Loki/Sylvie, Reed Richards, Spider-Man (Tobey Maguire), Ultron and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman).

We leave you the synopsis of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness then:

To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks the help of his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme and the most powerful Scarlet Witch in the Avengers, Wanda. But a terrible threat is looming over humanity and the entire universe that cannot be saved by his power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange.

Don’t leave without reading: Doctor Strange 2: America Chavez actress suggests that the Young Avengers will arrive very soon