disrespect. From Nicolas Cage to Kim Kardashian the VIPs on the Maranello black list

Money is not enough to own a new Ferrari. In Maranello it seems a long time ago there was a black list of names who are no longer allowed to buy a Cavallino car – a list of prestigious names in the show but not in the company. And now the name of Justin Bieber has been added officially to the black list.

The prancing horse likes to defend his brand and now the 28-year-old rapper can no longer afford to buy a Ferrari. The reason? His conduct judged to be inconsistent with the car manufacturer’s code of ethics.

Justine Biber on the Ferrari black list: here is the reason

The idol of teenagers really angered the Italian luxury car company due to two attitudes that would not have respected the Ferraris in his possession. It seems that in Maranello they did not like that Haley Baldwin’s husband carelessly parked his Ferrari 458, even forgetting where it was parked for two weeks. The car was later found by a member of his staff. The Canadian singer himself would have shared everything on his social networks obviously not thinking about the consequences. But Justin did not just do this because Ferrari made the drastic decision because the rapper, after finding his car, decided to change its color by turning it into electric blue, which is prohibited by the company. And as if that weren’t enough, the 28-year-old auctioned the Ferrari another thing that was banned by the car manufacturer, hence the final decision.

The list of VIPs who cannot get close to the Cavallino

So now, despite his fame and wealth, Justin Bieber will no longer be able to buy Ferrari. But Biber is not the first VIP to end up on the black list of the Maranello-based company. According to what is leaked on the web, in this famous list there would also be the Hollywood actor Nicolas Cage, considered a person capable of squandering his assets without restraints – therefore a figure with an image that is anything but immaculate, not suitable for Ferrari. Even the American rapper 50 Cent would now be an unwelcome person, since after having remained on foot in his Ferrari 488 he would have spoken very badly of the brand on his social channels – which is why the Maranello house will no longer sell him cars. The list then continues with the boxer Floyd Mayweather, guilty of having bought a Ferrari just to show it on social media, Kim Kardashian, for a matter related to money perhaps far from clean, and the rapper Tyga, who would have skipped some payments of his leased Ferrari.

The Maranello code of ethics

For Ferrari it is essential that their luxurious cars are always respected in some way by their owners. For this reason, there are specific recommendations that are made to buyers, under penalty of prohibition from concluding further business with the Cavallino. The prancing horse likes to defend the value of its brand, for example it hates when a celebrity buys a car just to show it off on social networks – and perhaps to end up in court for using the cars for advertising purposes without any agreement with the parent company. Ferrari does not like issues of this kind at all, which is why this sort of Black List has been drawn up. And getting out of it is not easy.