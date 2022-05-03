Disney considered releasing Cruella exclusively on Disney Plus, but Emma Stone and director Craig Gillespie objected.

Emma Stone and Cruella director Craig Gillespie prevented Disney from further considering releasing the film exclusively on Disney Plus.

One of the great debates that has affected the film industry in recent times is how to release films at a time when the coronavirus pandemic has changed the way of life of billions of people around the world.

In recent months, major studios such as Disney o Warner have found an “intermediate solution” in releasing some of their great films, such as Black Widow or Cruella in the case of the House of Mouse, simultaneously in theaters and Disney Plus (with Premium Access).

However, Cruella’s case was going to have been more like Luca’s, the Pixar movie. Initially, Disney executives considered the possibility of the film coming exclusively to Disney Plus, and at no additional cost.

According to sources at The Hollywood Reporter, Emma Stone and the director of Cruella, Craig Gillespiestrongly opposed this Disney approach, arguing that the theatrical release was an “integrity issue”.

Finally, cruel debuted simultaneously in theaters and on the House of Mouse’s streaming platform, becoming a huge success given the circumstances.

A more recent negative case has been that of Black Widow, which has resulted in an ongoing legal dispute between Scarlett Johansson and Disney due to the loss of income derived from the box office that the actress will have when released simultaneously.

It seems that everyone is taking notice in these situations. Many studios are agreeing to 45-day release windows in theaters before bringing their movies to streaming, giving theaters some time to collect.

As for Emma Stone and her iteration of Cruella, the actress will return for a sequel soon. Hopefully in better global circumstances than now.