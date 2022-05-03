Did NASA announce the destruction of the Earth on May 6? This he said about the dangerous asteroid

A rumor has circulated through social networks where they assure that the POT announced that this next May 6th an asteroid will fall that will end life in the landso users have been concerned about it.

However, the information that has gone viral on platforms like Twitter Facebook either TikTok is totally false, since the POT has not published that our planet will be destroyed in the next few days by an asteroid.

Despite this, the next May 6th Yes, an asteroid will pass near our planet and we will tell you what it is and how it will affect our home.

Will an asteroid fall?

the asteroid 2009 JF1 It is located in the asteroid belt, a region of the Solar system Where are other asteroids? In addition, it has a diameter of around 10 meters, so it is considered small or average.

According to experts, the chances of it colliding with the land they are so low that there is no reason to worry, so it is not considered a dangerous object. However, it is true that its orbit is very close to our planet and that is why it is called a “near-Earth asteroid”.

On the other hand, they point out that if it manages to enter our atmosphere, it will most likely disintegrate and fall into the sea, so there is no reason for alarm.

This is what asteroid 2009 JF1 looks like. (Credits: spacereference.org)

Features about the 2009 JF1:

It is identified as an Apollo class asteroid

Its size is comparable to that of a school bus or even smaller

It is not a dangerous object

It is known to be an asteroid very close to Earth

How likely is its impact?

According to the POTthe risk of impact does exist, but it has a probability of 0.00074% and indeed it is believed that it could happen the following Friday, but it is an extremely low risk. Plus, it’s too small to worry NASA experts.

(Credit: spacereference.org)

