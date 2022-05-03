“DC League of Superpets”: the next animated adventure revealed its new trailer

Is there anyone more unconditional than a hero? His pet. This is what the new animated film is about “DC League of Superpets”who, putting aside the supers of The Justice League, seeks to tell us how one of his faithful friends, surrounded by new companions, can save the day.

This brings us to the second official trailer that Warner Bros. revealed in the last few hours, and that follows Krypto, Superman’s superdog companion, who fights by his side to deliver justice. However, when the Kryptonian is captured, his faithful friend embarks on a special mission to rescue him.

How? assembling his own squad of rescued animals who receive super abilities: Ace the Hound; PB, the mini pig; Merton the tortoise; and Chip the squirrel.

Jared Stern, veteran writer and consultant on the “LEGO” movies, makes his directorial debut on the screenplay by John Whittington, based on the DC characters “Superman” created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster.

“DC League of Superpets” | Official poster: courtesy of the press



The film features the original voices of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (as Krypto), kevin hart (as Ace) John Krasinski (as Superman) and Keanu Reeves (as Batman).

Produced by Patricia Hicks, Dwayne Johnson (who is about to release “Black Adam” in the DC universe), Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia and Jared Stern. Executive producers are John Requa, Glenn Ficarra, Nicholas Stoller, Allison Abbate, Chris Leahy, Sharon Taylor, and Courtenay Valenti.

Stern’s creative team includes production designer kim taylor (“The LEGO Ninjago Movie”) and the publishers David Egan (“Game Night”, “Vacation”) and Jhoanne Reyes (“Teen Titans GO!”, “Young Justice”). the music is from Steve Jablonski (the “Transformers” movies).

A production of “A Seven Bucks”. “DC Liga De Supermascotas” will arrive in Argentine theaters on 28 of Julyfor the winter holidays.