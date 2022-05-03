‘Dance me’, a tribute to Leonard Cohen

Three international choreographers, fourteen dancers, a very original style that combines the aesthetics of classical ballet with a very contemporary approach: it arrives on the stage of New Giovanni da Udine Theater in regional exclusive, Friday 6 May starting at 8.45 pm, Dance Me, cult work of the Montreal Ballets JazzCanadian company of excellence since 2021 under the artistic direction of Alexandra Damiani.

Show with overwhelming vitality, Dance Me draws inspiration from Leonard Cohen’s immense repertoire, privileged observer of our time, of which he gives us a passionate portrait. But Dance Me is also and above all a tribute to life, its seasons and its colors, universal themes that concern us all and in which we can recognize ourselves.

Rich in fascinating scenographic, visual, musical, dramaturgical inventions, the creation of the choreographers Andonis Foniadakis, Annabelle Lopez Ochoa and Ihsan Rustem crosses with the power and grace of its interpreters the depth of the work of the author of Hallelujah, lighting it up with unpublished and moving nuances. There will be references to places that have marked the artistic life of the great Canadian singer-songwriter, evoked through video clips and multimedia projections.

BJM – Les Ballets Jazz de Montréal

Solidly established on the international scene, BJM – Les Ballets Jazz de Montréal is a company that offers a hybrid form of dance in which the aesthetics of classical ballet is combined with other styles. The term “jazz” that distinguishes the name refers to the “jazzing up” of classical ballet rather than to jazz as a musical or dance genre. Founded in 1972 by Geneviève Salbaing, Eva Von Gencsy and Eddy Toussaint, the Company has created an original artistic path over the years. From 1998 to 2020 the BJM was led by the artistic director Louis Robitaille, who revolutionized its repertoire by entrusting new creations to internationally acclaimed choreographers such as Crystal Pite and Aszure Barton, Andonis Foniadakis, Itzik Galili, Annabelle Lopez Ochoa, Barak Marshall, Benjamin Millepied, Rodrigo Pederneiras, Ihsan Rustem and Cayetano Soto. In 2021 the artistic direction was entrusted to Alexandra Damiani.

BJM with over 2000 replicas of its shows offered in 67 countries and more than 2 million spectators can be considered an ambassador of Québec and Canadian culture at an international level. BJM has achieved her maturity and organizational stability while remaining open to the continuous evolution of contemporary dance. His creations are marked by a dynamic physicality, virtuosity and a strong personality that characterizes the performers themselves, all personally involved in contributing to the company’s “trademark”. The 2021-2022 season celebrates the 50th anniversary of its foundation.

Appointed artistic director of BJM – Les Ballets Jazz de Montréal in spring 2021, Alexandra Damiani has been one of the stars of the world of international dance for over two decades. Between 2005 and 2015 she worked in New York with Cedar Lake Contemporary Ballet, as Maître de Ballet and later as Artistic Director. You have collaborated with the most important international choreographers such as Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, Crystal Pite, Hofesh Shechter and others. Under her direction, the Ceder Lake has presented itself in the most prestigious contexts including the Biennale Danza in Lyon and Sadler’s Wells in London. Alexandra Damiani has also worked with the world of cinema, television and advertising: we mention only the positions of Maître de Ballet in the film The Black Swan directed by Darren Aronofsky and alongside Tanisha Scott for the performance of Cardi B for the 2019 BET Awards ceremony. Born in France, she studied ballet at the Geneva Dance Center and with teachers from the Ballet Opera de Paris. After success in major European competitions, she received a scholarship to the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in New York. His professional career begins with solo roles in the Donald Byrd / The Group company and continues with collaborations with the contemporary dance companies Complexions, RUBBERBAND and, finally, BJM.