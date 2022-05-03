Cristiano Ronaldo raises his voice

Manchester United win 3-0 in the post-last round of the season with a goal from Cristiano Ronaldo that seems to reject the idea of ​​a transfer

If body language means anything, the exultation of Cristiano Ronaldo after the goal from a penalty kick in the 3-0 of Manchester United on the Brentford means … “I stay here”.

An attitude that the fans of the Unitedfurious at the club’s overall results and management of the Glazerschallenged with the decision to leave Old Trafford with 17 minutes left in the match, they seem to have appreciated.

Cristiano Ronaldo, 24 goals

Actually the race of Manchester United it was good, possibly the best in running Rangnick. And Cristiano Ronaldowhile closing one of his most opaque seasons ever, he seems to have been one of the few that Red Devils fans have watched with some tolerance.

Stay or go away?

The goal of Ronaldo it is the 24th seasonal center. A not inconsiderable balance if we consider all the difficulties of the champion and the club. His attitude is unequivocal… A fist on the chest and then an index finger to indicate the ground, as if to confirm his intention to respect the second year of his contract signed last season. On social media, interpretations have been wasted. Has anyone noticed that even shortly before leaving the Juventus he had expressed himself in exactly the same way. But it was the same to clarify Ronaldo who at the end of a long period of silence presented himself at the end of the race in front of the cameras, reiterating the concept: “I have not finished….” he said verbatim CR7.

However, limiting himself to saying only this.

Rangnickwho already has his bags ready to leave the bench at Ten Hag explained Ronaldo’s message as follows: “The way we played was decisive, he procured and scored the penalty, he did a lot. And I am convinced that he can do a lot. But whether he will stay or not is a question that must be asked to Erik Ten Hag and to Cristiano Ronaldo himself ” the technician said.

The fans, not all for the truth, have joined the protest announced yesterday to leave the stadium deserting the traditional lap of appreciation which characterizes the last home round of the season. The victory consolidated Manchester’s European position which, with two games still to play, is certain to at least go to the cup, at least in the Europa League.