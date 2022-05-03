Cristiano Ronaldo beyond criticism: the numbers of another record season

Cristiano Ronaldo never ceases to amaze. We have now learned over the years that when we hear the word “CR7”we are not mistaken if we associate it with the term “record”. The more the Portuguese is confirmed in these conditions, the more the two words come together until they are almost synonymous.

RECORD MACHINE

Even this season, despite the criticisms and the rumors, Christian he went straight on his way, always reaching new personal goals. In fact, he is the best scorer of the team with 24 goals. As for the Premier League, on the other hand, he is third with 18 goals. In front of him we find, respectively in second and first position, Son of the Tottenham And Salah of the Liverpool, with 19 and 22 goals. In addition, the captain of the Portugal he is also the best scorer to have scored against the top 5 teams in the league, with 8 goals. Finally, he has signed 9 centers in the last 7 games, and 9 goals of the last 11 scored by United they are his property. That is how Ronaldo is preparing more and more to enter the football history (although, in fact, it has already been there for a long time). Not bad for a player they gave up!