Credit card CAT increased more than 100%

The Bank of Mexico (Banxico) announced that in Mexico, the cost of Credit cards skyrocketed by more than 100% during the last year, in addition to the fact that users pay almost six thousand pesos just for the annuity commission.

Similarly, it was revealed that the classic cards they are the most expensive currently on the market, gold and platinum have the most outrageous annual commission, although they grant a greater line of credit, more promotions and benefits for users.

most expensive cards

Banxico also reported that the classic cards Banorte Ke Buena and Tarjeta 40, both from Banorte and with a credit limit less than or equal to 4,500 pesos, are the most expensive in Mexico, with a Total Annual Cost (CAT), in addition to the sum of commissions, interests and extra charges, of 133.7%.

On the contrary, SíCard Plus Invex and Más Banregio, which also belong to the gold and classic segments, with a limit of more than 15 thousand pesos, are the cheapest cards in the national market, during 2021 they charged a CAT of 22.4 and 23.2%, respectively.

According to Banxico, the credit cards with the most expensive CAT are:

classic

With a limit of 4 thousand 500 pesos:

Banorte Ke good: 133.7%

Card 40 – from Banorte: 133.7%

The Eat Banorte: 131.4%

With a credit limit of 4 thousand 501 to eight thousand pesos

Blue BBVA: 117.2%

Striped BBVA: 116.9%

BBVA IPN: 116.7%

With a credit limit of 8 thousand one to 15 thousand pesos:

Ideal Scotiabank: 105.9%

Classic Banorte: 105.3%

Blue BBVA: 102.9%

With a limit greater than 15 thousand pesos:

Ideal Scotiabank: 106.1%

Blue BBVA: 93.8%

BBVA IPN: 93.3%

Gold Cards

HEB Affirm: 96.6%

UNAM BBVA Affinity: 92.3%

AT&T Elite (Banorte): 86.2%

In the report Comparative Information on Credit Card Costs, the Bank of Mexico pointed out that the credit cards with the “most scandalous” annual commission charge are Citibanamex Prestige and Infinite Banorte, with five thousand 999 and five thousand 900 pesos, respectively.

Finally, the cards that do not charge this commission are: Free, LikeU, Zero and Aeroméxico Blanca de Santander; Hey, Classic, More, Gold and Platinum from Banregio; HSBC’s 2Now and Zero; as well as Citibanamex Simplicity, BanCoppel, Volaris Invex 0, Oro Azteca and HEB Afirme.

