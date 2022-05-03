Cosmoprof 2022 between booby adhesive tapes and anti-sedentary masks

«The fair of beauty and perfumed». With the typical local straightforwardness and simplicity, the Bolognese taxi driver summarized the common thread that dominated the journey within the 53rd edition of “Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna”, with more than 2,700 exhibitors from 70 countries in the beauty and cosmetics world. Getting lost among the various pavilions is as easy as it is easy to find the main road thanks to the map and the numerous references scattered around. On the other hand, what is difficult is to forget how much green, vegan, sustainability, eart-friendly and no waste topics are now essential, rightly here too. Among the infinite variety of proposals, here are some to keep in mind.

MORE INFORMATION

Fun is the “booby”, the breast lifting tape proposed by the candy pink stand and with a wall dominated by a photographic collage of women known as Demi Lovato, Winnie Harlow and Rita Ora. What do they have in common? This tape, this giant adhesive tape that you use like a push-up. It does not leave glue residues, it is proposed in different shades and disappears under the clothes, really hiding everything. Including the “Six4All” foundation which provides a base for everyone on which to dose the intensity of the color to be achieved for a homogeneous coverage.

Granarolo dell’Emilia is present with the company “Sendo”, the Eley brand which presents itself as a welcoming and refined venue rather than a stand among many. “Being, Being, Sendo” in every step, from the processing methods, to the packaging, to the choice of formulations, demonstrates the attention to green, biotechnology, cruelty-free and avant-garde.

The most recent “Sendo” line of creams is the one that fights blue light, the blue light that the face absorbs every day from electronic devices, whether it is a computer, tablet or smartphone. Among the local VIPs there was great excitement among visitors for the arrival of Federico Fashion style, which seems to be wandering among the different pavilions, while Cecilia Rodriguez in a turquoise sweater focused on non-toxic glazes.

The most specific attention to the beauty of our body comes from Korea. Intellente the idea of ​​the young CEO Heidi Hyunjung Kim of “LovBod” (translated means Love Body loves ‘your’ body) which provides masks for the face, neck, feet and hands, but above all for the buttocks. that “the skin is affected by all those hours sitting at the desk”: the lower back firms up after 30 minutes of locally applied mask. Distribution in Italy is expected.

There is also room for more or less unusual packaging with Heaz, which creates ad hoc packaging for influencers and also for big brands such as “L’occitane” or “Guerlain”. “Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna” had visitors from more than 140 countries and was made possible thanks to the investments of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and ICE – Agency for the promotion abroad and internationalization of Italian companies in scope of projects for the promotion of the Italian beauty industry in the main markets.

On most of the brands present in “Cosmoprof 2022” (held from April 28 to May 1), Icea is supervised by the Institute for Ethical and Environmental Certification with twenty offices throughout Italy: it is a non-profit consortium that controls, certifies and attests several thousand companies that carry out their business in the cosmetics market. Because the attention is never too much.