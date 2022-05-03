Congress requests that they resume a project for a medical career at the UABCS, with a campus in Los Cabos

With the proposal for a tertiary hospital for Los Cabos, they want a medical campus to be considered in the municipality

La Paz, Baja California Sur (BCS). Through a point of agreement in the ordinary session of the legislators in the State Congress, it was unanimously approved to exhort the governor Victor Castro Cosio so that it values ​​resuming the project to teach the medical degree at the Autonomous University of Baja California Sur (UABCS), considering that a campus is located in Cabo San Lucas.

The foregoing, with the help of the Ministry of Public Education (SEP) and the Ministry of Health (SSA), assured the deputy, Eda Maria Palacios Marquez, who recalled the proposal of the previous period where a tertiary hospital was raised for Los Cabos, so the campus it would encourage young people from South California to practice in their state.

Nevertheless, the project continues to be held back by budget negotiations with the federation for the infrastructure, as well as the hiring of the appropriate staff for the subjects.

“If we want to advance in the area of ​​Health, it is necessary and urgent to encourage the preparation of a greater number of medical professionals. The horizon of our federal entity must be aimed at economic and social development, but this development will not be possible if we do not have health”, Palacios Marquez said.

He also recalled that there has been an increase in recent years in diseases such as diabetes, chronic respiratory diseases, cardiovascular diseases, chronic kidney failure, liver disordersmusculoskeletal, mental health diseases and disability due to lumbar problems, among others.