Coming to Netflix Halftime, the docu film on the second part of Jennifer Lopez’s life

In June, the new docu film about Jennifer Lopez, Halftime, which focuses on the second part of the artist’s career, will arrive on Netflix. As a world premiere she will open the Tribeca Film Festival near her beloved Bronx.

Spotlight on Jennifer Lopez. The American star, singer, actress, dancer and model, is ready to conquer her space also on Netflix. In recent weeks she has been at the center of global gossip for her love affair with her Ben Affleck soon to be crowned with her much-desired wedding, JLo also won the Icon Awards at the IHeart Music Awards 2022 and is now announcing a film starring her. Halftime is a Netflix documentary by director Amanda Micheli, which talks about the second half of her life that she leads while continuing to entertain and inspire young and old.

The announcement of Halftime, the docu film about JLo’s life

Halftime will be available streaming on Netflix starting from Tuesday 14 June you can read on the official website of the platform. It is a docu film in which fans will be able to get a clear idea of ​​the life of Jennifer Lopez in the last years, which she leads between acting and music. Fans will be able to witness the “behind the scenes” performance of the iconic Super Bowl 2020 halftime performance with Shakira, her journey as the mom of Emme and Maximilian David Muniz, the creative and vibrant life of a world-famous 50-year-old. It is something more than a simple concert diary: it is a glimpse into Lopez’s private and most protected moments, an access to the “backstage” of the pop star who will soon turn 53 years old. Halftimewe read, it is also an opportunity for JLo to tell how the “second half of his life“in which she reveals her evolution as a mother, partner and artist.

Halftime will open the Tribeca Film Festival

The docu film about Jennifer Lopez will be available on Netflix starting June 14, 2022 but will make its world premiereJune 8at the opening night of Tribeca Film Festival 2022 in New York with an unforgettable ceremony in the artist’s home city reads the official press release of the event. The film will be screened at the United Palace in Washington Heights in the upper part of Manhattan, a stone’s throw from his beloved Bronxthe place where the pop star was born and raised.