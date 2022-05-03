cinemas and movies to see for 3.50 euros

One more year the Film Festival returns, which as usual will last three days, from Tuesday May 3 to Thursday May 5. Now, this edition is undoubtedly one of the most special because in the last two years it has not been possible to celebrate due to the pandemic. Now he returns and also with great force and, above all, with much desire on the part of the spectators.

During those three days, viewers will be able to access all the movies on the billboard at the special price of €3.50 per entry.

How to get tickets at 3.50 euros?

To get your accreditation, since last Wednesday, April 6 can be requested on the Festival del Cine website, by clicking on this link. Although it has already started, nothing happens, you can still get the discount. Those over 60 and under 14 years of age will not need accreditation to participate in this event.

What cinemas are attached?

There are six in Zaragoza and one in Huesca. Unfortunately, there are none in the entire province of Teruel. In Zaragoza there are the 8 screens of the Artesiete cinemas (The Outlet Tower), the 11 of the Palafox Cinemas, the Cervantes room, the 16 of Cines Aragonia, the 7 of Cinesa Grancasa and the 10 of Cinesa Puerto Venecia. In total, in Zaragoza there will be 53 rooms to enjoy the films.

In Huesca, only the Cineápolis Cinemundo, with its 6 screens, is attached to the Film Festival.

recommended movies

For likes there are the colors, but there are movies that are especially recommended. In terms of action and international cinema, ‘Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets’ or ‘The Batman’ stand out. From the world of video games there are two titles, which are ‘Sonic 2: the movie’ and ‘Uncharted’, the story of the thief Nathan Drake and which features Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg or Antonio Banderas.





The award-winning ‘CODA’ It’s one of the best options, just like if you like love affairs, you’ll love ‘Paris Arrondissement 13’. As for comedy, ‘The Lost City’ will make you laugh. And if you’re a fan of ‘Downton Abbey’, don’t miss his feature film.

Of course, Spanish cinema is not far behind and there are very interesting titles, such as ‘The Good Boss’, by Fernando León de Aranoa (winner of three Goya awards, which are best film, screenplay and direction); ‘The boss’ or ‘Alcarràs’.