Chris Pratt will have this brutal suit in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Actor Chris Pratt will return as Star Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but he will have a different look.

They have revealed new photos from the shooting of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3where we can see different aliens with a certain animal aspect already Chris Pratt What star lord. But what stands out the most is that his suit is more similar to the uniform he usually wears in the comics. Something that you had not used until now in the movies of Marvel Studios.

The images belong to justjared and are copyrighted, but can be viewed by following this link.

Chris Pratt and his co-stars are back on set filming “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” and we have a lot of photos from today! Check it out: https://t.co/YWLLn4PUOH May 2, 2022

We can check that Nebula will also wear the same outfit as star lord, so presumably the rest of the team is the same. But we know that in Thor: Love and Thunder that will not happen, so in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 there will be events that trigger this costume change. Perhaps Nova’s intervention? A character that has already been confirmed to have a series in Disney Plus. Will we see a plot as important as Annihilation? What is clear is that everything prepared by the director James Gunn It will be an immediate success.

What do we know about aliens with animal faces?

In the leaked images, we can see next to Chris Pratt various beings with the face of a rabbit, octopus, wild boar or bat. For now, we don’t know what they are up to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3but according to some leaks, the great villain will be the High Evolutionary. This character would be largely responsible for experimenting with Rocket and could have a large army made up of anthropomorphic animals. So the funny raccoon could meet with his creator and take revenge for what he did to her. Although we will have to wait for the film to be seen in theaters to find out.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be released on May 5, 2023. While the rest of the installments of Marvel Studios where participates Chris Pratt can be enjoyed in the Disney Plus streaming platform.