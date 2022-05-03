Chris Pratt lends his voice to Garfield in a new animated movie

Chris Pratt surprises users of social networks again with the confirmation of his new role for an animated character. Last September it was confirmed that the actor from Guardians of the Galaxy play Mario in the animated film that they are preparing from Illumination in collaboration with Nintendo, and just yesterday from The Hollywood Reporter they exclusively revealed that Pratt lend his voice to Garfieldthe mischievous lasagna-loving orange cat created by Jim Davis in 1978, in the new animated film being prepared by Alcon Entertainment and Sony Pictures.

Guess not all Mondays are bad! Chris Pratt will voice the all-new animated version of #garfield – here’s a first look at the new design for everyone’s favorite lasagna-loving fat cat: https://t.co/AtVyLeBABs pic.twitter.com/Cmvnh6ECTU The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) November 1, 2021

This is not the first time Pratt has played an animated character. The actor has lent his voice to movies like the lego movie Y Onwards of Pixar, and as we have highlighted at the beginning, playing the mythical Nintendo plumber in an upcoming animated film. In addition to his participation in the new Garfield film, Pratt has several projects underway, including the third installment of the Guardians of the Galaxy saga and Jurassic World. As happened after the confirmation of his role as Mario, the criticism has not been long in coming and in general there is a quite remarkable disparity of opinions in the networks.

The film will be supervised by Jim Davis

The new Garfield feature a script signed by Oscar David Reynolds (Finding Nemo) and is being directed by Mark Dindal (Chicken Little); this do has previously participated in projects such as The emperor and his follies from Disney. Sony Pictures plans to release the film in all territories except China. It should be noted that Alcon took over the rights to Davis, although Davis performed his work as executive producer for the filmso fans of the character who hates Mondays can breathe easy and expect a more faithful adaptation of what the two real-action films of 2004 and 2006 were.