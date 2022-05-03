Chris Hemsworth, strong upper body training

Chris Hemsworth Gets a Functional Upper Body Workout from her fitness app Centr on Instagram alongside trainer Luke Zocchi to get strong for summer.

Chris Hemsworth has spent the last two years getting even fitter, gaining more muscle than ever before. to realistically portray wrestling icon Hulk Hogan in a biopic, as well as reprise his roles as Thor in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel, Love & Thunder, and mercenary Tyler Rake in the action film Extraction two.

The actor has been sharing regular updates on his training secrets and progress via social media, sharing clips of his workouts (including intense boxing sessions and marauders). cwith trainer Luke Zocchi and stuntman Bobby Holland Hanton, who has joked that he is now struggling to keep up with Hemsworth’s continued advances. Hemsworth has also traveled the world for the new documentary series Limitless in an attempt to figure out how to live the happiest, healthiest and longest life possible. Suffice it to say that the man is fit. And he wants to share that passion.

He’s been posting accessible, minimally equipped workouts on social media from Centr, his health and wellness app, with Zocchi’s help. After showcasing bodyweight routines and medicine ball exercises, the latest is an upper-body workout just in time for summer.

“Get ready for the gun show folks,” Hemsworth wrote on Instagram. “And see if you can do 10 rounds of this functional upper body burner. It’s going to set your arms on fire.” And it’ll help you achieve legend status the next time you spray a booooom tank top.”

This is the full workout:

battle rope (40 reps)

medicine ball slams (10 reps)

Medicine ball triceps curl (10 reps)

curl with reverse lunge (10 reps)

sit-throughs (10 reps each side)

Do each round a total of 10 times, with 1 minute rest in between.

