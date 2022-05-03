Chivas prepares a DT ‘bomb’ to replace Cadena – Sniper

BY BOMBING IN THE BENCH

Contrary to what happens in El Nido, where Tano Ortiz is practically targeted to be the helmsman with a long project, in the Guadalajara fold, Cadena has not yet managed to secure the opportunity to stay as head coach, despite the sensational rise that did with Chivas.

Moreover, they told me that Ricardo is not the great candidate of the board to be the helmsman of the next tournament of the board; Much will depend on how the Repechage is approached and if the Liguilla comes after.

But I’ll tell you in advance that the search for coaches is at full throttle in Guadalajara, because they want to have options for when the decision of the ‘rojiblanco’ club committee comes once the tournament is over. They go for a bomb. Just as you read it.

First, let me tell you that Michel Leaño is still close as an advisor and is helping Peláez with one of the most dreamed-of options in Mexican soccer for years. He is free and I don’t want to let go of the name yet until I have him better tied down. I’m just letting you know that we may see a red-and-white cooler at the Akron.

THEY DON’T WANT A LAWSUIT

Speaking of the shepherd from Chiverío, do you remember when I told you that they were offering Lillini outside of Cantera? Well, it turns out that precisely the team with which the University coach was most insistent so that they make him an offer was precisely the Repechage rivals, Chivas.

But the rojiblanca board answered with a resounding ‘no’, and not because it couldn’t be a good option, since Lillini is a specialist in working and taking advantage of the potential of Mexican youth talent, something vital for the Flock, but because they knew that he was in full negotiation with the Pumas board and they didn’t want to get involved. Just so you know, as a ‘cultural cunt’ then.

CLEAN REPECHATION

How is there no Fair Play in the Repechage? Of course yes: Pumas asked Chivas not put their game on Saturday, but Sunday, to give them one more day of rest for tomorrow’s Final in Seattle, and the Flock was quick to answer: but of course, dear friend.

Guadalajara bounced it with Doña Tele and it was put together without problems, since Televisa has the Canelo fight on Saturday, and instead of chaining it to have even more ratings, they agreed to delay the day of the duel. As Azteca also brings the Mexican lawsuit in Las Vegas, they chose to move the Puebla-Mazatlán to Sunday.

THE CHANCLA THAT I THROW

Tremendous Pachuca tournament. Have you seen that they qualified Liguilla in all the categories? Including the Women’s. Well, only the America he succeeded too.

The change made by the group’s board, from the sports head to the first team coach, came out of 10. And those who I thought would be crying to let him go were the Santos de Irarragorri, but it turns out not.

They told me that Almada left because he broke the albiverde dressing room, and for not taking advantage of the structure of the Torreón club, especially because of sports science. It turns out that the Uruguayan got dizzy on a brick and no longer paid attention to the recommendations based on the studies of the team of specialists. In particular, due to that injury to the Lush Egg, which the strategist forced and ended up crashing, which the group no longer thought. He enlarged, filled with power. And as the board found out, they decided to let him go.

Now the Tuzos take advantage of it and it only remains to warn that they must go calmly with the Uruguayan, so that he does not grow up and eat the team.

BORDER SPENDING

I keep thinking that Tuca gacho watered the tepache with Juarez for accepting a team without feet or head. And say what you want, but being last in the percentages must enter the resume as a decline.

Well, if you thought that what a pity for Bravos that they must pay 80 melons from the eagle for being at the bottom, I remind you that last year they already released 50 fine, which accumulates 130, and it turns out that in a few weeks they will also pay double.

With all the legal show of the BUAP against Mendivil, who managed in the end and participated in the sale of the franchise to Alejandra de la Vega and her husband, the Texan oilman Paul Foster, it turns out that the resolution in favor of the university is about to be given poblana, and with that, the owners of the border club will have to settle what remains to be paid: no more than 10 million dollars. More than 330 Mexican melons in just over a year. Just there.

INSIST ON EUROPEAN

Although El Tri will not play again for a long, long time in the Azteca, because there will be no farewell in CDMX before Qatar, Doña Fede does not take her finger off the line to get a European sparring, similar to Poland, the first opponent in the world Cup. There are no solid candidates, but Tata Martino does not lose hope that they will add one from the Old Continent. Let’s see.

