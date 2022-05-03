Camila Cabello tells the story of when she crossed the border from Mexico

Camila Hair recently shared the story of how he crossed the Mexican border into the United States at a very young age.

The 25-year-old singer recalled in an interview with james corden his adventure to the ‘american dream‘.

“My mom crossed the Mexican border with me when she was seven years old,” she revealed.

The singer of Cuban origin continued the story of that event, at a time when her family was separated by the need for a better quality of life.

“We had to leave my father in Mexico. She had, like, basically the clothes she was wearing, barely any money, and she didn’t speak English,” added the ‘miss‘.

Cabello added that her parents “deceived” her to convince her to make the trip, because they told her that they were going to DisneyWorldwhich is why the only thing she took with her was her diary and a toy from monsters Inc.

The shocking revelation Camila comes in the midst of promoting her new album ‘Family‘, an album where the artist wanted to pay tribute to her Latin roots.

The talk happened on an episode of ‘Carpool Karaoke’ from the show ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden‘, where Cabello told a very personal aspect about her past and how she was brought to the USA.