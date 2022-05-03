Camila Cabello, Anitta and J Balvin, among the Latinos who shone at the MET 2022 Gala

The stairs of the Metropolitan Museum of New York dressed up this Monday on the occasion of the annual celebration of the charity MET Gala 2022.

At the event, to which some of the most recognized faces from all areas of the entertainment world were invited, there was no lack of representation from the Latino community thanks to personalities such as Camila Hair, J Balvin either Eiza Gonzalezwho were present at this historic appointment with fashion.

This year’s theme was Gilded Glamor and White Tie (“Golden glamor and white tie”) and thus the Latin stars paid homage to the golden age of luxury and glamor in the history of American fashion:

Rosalia

As a whole ‘Motomami’, the Spanish arrived on the red carpet of the Met Gala, wearing a Givenchy dress that did not lack detail.

Anitta

Betting on the exclusive Moschino brand, the Brazilian diva wore a sophisticated blue dress with strings of pearls.

J Balvin

The Colombian reggaeton singer arrived in a tuxedo at the Museum, a look to which he gave his own stamp wearing his short green hair.

Camila Hair

The Cuban singer wore a white two-piece with floral touches and an XXL skirt.

Eiza Gonzalez

In this edition, the Mexican dazzled with an elegant design by Michael Kors. Spectacular!

bad bunny

Just a few days before the release of his next album, the Bad Rabbit made his debut at this event. She did it dressed in Burberry and breaking stereotypes by wearing a beige dress with shoulder pads and an elaborate updo in his hair.

Joan Smalls

The Puerto Rican supermodel shone on the carpet in a black dress that fit her perfectly.

Fabiola Beracasa Beckman

The Venezuelan businesswoman and producer wore a white mermaid dress.

oscar isaac

The Guatemalan actor and film producer wore a skirt on his walk down the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

