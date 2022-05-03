BV Makeup Studio: How to turn a hobby into your next venture

Beatriz Vergara arrives at the house of a future bride with three large suitcases. Open a folding chair in the brightest place, place lights and all your utensils. In a sketch, he makes a plan according to what the client tells him about him.

Prepare the skin and take out a very fine brush to highlight the eyes; each step is carefully recorded to replicate it in the other eye. Mix colors and finally an almost perfect face is left. “Looks like I have my favorite TikTok filter on,” says the bride.

10 years ago, Beatriz left her job as a tourism business manager and changed it to do what she is most passionate about: make up.

From tourism to the Victoria’s Secret catwalk

Beatriz studied tourism business administration at the National Polytechnic Institute (IPN) and worked at a company where she did guided trips to London and other parts of the world.

“I always remember myself doing makeup for my co-workers and, Since I liked it so much, I decided to take some self-makeup courses.“, bill.

On one of the trips they made to London, he saw the opportunity to take a course at Kryolan, one of the brands of Favorite makeup of supermodels. He took a special course due to his work schedule: more hours a day to finish in a week.

“I have always seen updating as an investment and I think that if you are going to do something, do it with excellence,” he says.

When Beatriz returned to London in December 2014, she went to her school to buy some products and saw Victoria’s Secret bags. It was the day of the catwalk and she was invited to participate in the make-up of the models.

“They asked me if I wanted to help them, I said yes and I was at the backstage from the Victoria’s Secret catwalk. I helped make up beautiful models, two meters tall, with incredible skins”, narrates the make-up artist.

Beatriz Vergara was on the catwalk where the angels paraded to the sound of Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Hozier and Ed Sheeran. “The adrenaline, the pigments, the emotions, the clothes. It is an experience that marked me, ”she says.

The catwalk changed her, she understood that she was not only good, she had a skill and she began to take courses to do other people’s makeup. “Yes, it’s about having the skill, but – beyond – it’s about perfecting it,” she says.

The birth of BV Makeup Studio

One day, while Beatriz was sitting in her work office, she asked herself: “’what am I doing here if I can be doing makeup?’” She got home, talked to her husband and He quit his job to start his business.

“I remember that day perfectly, I got home, turned on the computer and thought ‘what do I do, I have to do something’, he says.

The computer screen had only one title: self-makeup course and up to there. It was until one of her friends invited her to participate in an expo that the project started.

Beatriz did not have any material from her company, not even the name. In a week, with the help of her husband and an agency, she created all the material to present at the convention as BV Makeup Studio.

“I didn’t jump into my company blindly, I knew there was a market and that I had professionalized my skills”share.

After that first exposure, there was no turning back, she took off quickly and many famous wedding pages opened their doors to her, even specialized magazines invited her to collaborate.

The startup started solo, a bridal makeup per day. Today Beatriz’s team is made up of 12 people including make-up artists and stylists, capable of working with seven brides in a weekend anywhere in the Mexican Republic.

It’s not just makeup, it’s an experience

Beatriz learned from international makeup artists and maintained that level. All the products she uses are professional and he likes to make his clients feel that they are on a catwalkhas a “Hollywood-type” chair and specific lights for the skin.

“I chose to make up brides because I like to live their emotions, I am passionate about them and I am excited to be with them on their wedding day,” he describes.

Beatriz creates an experience from assembling the lights, tables and chairs until she finishes and gives instructions for the kits of emergency. “When you touch a face as a makeup artist, you are touching its heart, that is why I take great care that it is perfect”, he details.

During the first years of her business, Beatriz specialized in how to treat brides, how to get to know them and reassure them. These skills she taught her students at The Makeup Center.

“It is important that everything you do is excellent and that you are fair, because many of the people I trained at that school are now part of my team or have their own businesses and they keep looking to me for feedback,” she says.

To date, Beatriz continues to update herself in all areas, new makeup trends, marketing, sales and finances.

“I think the great differentiator of my work is that I had professional training in tourism business administration where experiences are sold and that’s what i do in BV Makeup Studio”, says the makeup artist.