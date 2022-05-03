Britney Spears temporarily says goodbye to Instagram | Love 40

Britney Spearsone of the great stars of music and considered the Princess of pop, says goodbye to Instagram. That’s how it is. The official page of the social network is “not available” or directly does not appear. The more than 39.9 million followers of the diva were the ones who were most surprised by the news. Therefore, they wondered: Why is Britney gone?

According to Us Weeklya source has stated this Wednesday March 16 that the artist has decided “disable your own instagram“. The last publications of Spears spoke of her longing to be “feared” and not “pity”. Or they showed the true love between the interpreter of Toxic and his life partner Sam Asghari. Without a doubt, the platform was a close medium so that fans could feel close to Britney.

Now that has changed. The unconditional ones will have to assume that they will have to wait a while to see her sensually dancing again, with her sexy poses in her bikini and seeing her happy with her freedom since she got her own guardianship. However, this it’s not the first time that Britney deactivates her account. The last time she did it was in september 2021 and it lasted a week before turning it back on to announce your commitment with Asghari.

“I’ll be back soon!”

It is clear that the American knows how to manage your privacy and, above all, when he is at his best. always comes in handy to rest of social networks at some point and more when you have gone through a trial and big changes in your life, as was the case with Spears.

#FreeBritney movement… I have no words… because of you guys and your constant resilience in freeing me from my conservatorship… my life is now in that direction !!!!! I cried last night for two hours cause my fans are the best and I know it … pic.twitter.com/7OpsOKoHNc — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) October 4, 2021

Still, this does not mean that we will not hear from her again. For now we have her profile in Twitter that, although the artist did not use it often enough compared to Instagram, for fans it is more than enough. In fact, she wrote a message to reassure her fandom: “Don’t worry folks, I’m just taking a break from social media. I’ll be back soon!”

Although the message cannot be read now, we are sure that Britney will continue to be present on Twitter and will return very soon to surprise us with new dance steps.