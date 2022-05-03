Britney Spears and her pop idol Madonna are the same height

Britney Spears is finally free from the guardianship that dominated much of her adult life. Fans love Spears and have enthusiastically followed her journey on social media, where the singer documents her daily activities, vacations and her new outfits. As Spears enters a new phase of her life with her fiancé Sam Asghari, her loyal fans have been reminiscing about Spears’ journey to pop supremacy, including influences like Madonna.

The music of the pop princess has taken a backseat in her personal life.

Britney Spears started acting when she was just a child and won singing competitions in her hometown of Kentwood, Louisiana. Born in 1981 in Mississippi, Spears proved to be a musical prodigy, and her parents worked tirelessly to put her daughter in front of the right people after moving to Louisiana. When Spears was 15 years old, she signed with Jive Records, where she developed her trademark pop sound.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker