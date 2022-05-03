Britney Spears and her pop idol Madonna are the same height

Britney Spears is finally free from the guardianship that dominated much of her adult life. Fans love Spears and have enthusiastically followed her journey on social media, where the singer documents her daily activities, vacations and her new outfits. As Spears enters a new phase of her life with her fiancé Sam Asghari, her loyal fans have been reminiscing about Spears’ journey to pop supremacy, including influences like Madonna.

The music of the pop princess has taken a backseat in her personal life.

Britney Spears started acting when she was just a child and won singing competitions in her hometown of Kentwood, Louisiana. Born in 1981 in Mississippi, Spears proved to be a musical prodigy, and her parents worked tirelessly to put her daughter in front of the right people after moving to Louisiana. When Spears was 15 years old, she signed with Jive Records, where she developed her trademark pop sound.

His debut album, …Drink one more timelaunched Spears to global stardom, and her follow-up, Oops… I did it again, solidified her status as pop royalty. The media soon dubbed Spears the “princess of pop,” and according to AllMusic, her albums helped shape the sound of pop music in the early 2000s and beyond.

In recent years, Spears’ music has taken a backseat to media controversy surrounding her personal life and issues surrounding her guardianship. But for fans, songs like “Toxic,” “Circus,” “Womanizer” and “3” remain endlessly danceable tunes that prove Spears is one of the pop music greats of all time.

Britney Spears and Madonna have more in common than their success in pop music

Britney Spears and Madonna perform on stage at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards | Chris Polk/FilmMagic

Like most other music artists, Britney Spears has a handful of influences, artists who inspired her to create her own public image. Spears has always been open about her adoration and her intense respect for Madonna.

As early as 2002, Spears was singing Madonna’s praises, revealing that Madge’s stage presence has always inspired her.

“I love the fact that when she walks onstage, she’s so amazing… she’s one of the greatest artists, I think, of all time,” Spears said.

“I love the way he controls the audience. And the fact that she has been able to do it all. I respect that, that she was able to make movies and also have a beautiful son.”

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/clwLKJ294u4?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

Spears and Madonna have several things in common. Not only are they blonde and beautiful music superstars, but they are also the same height. At her peak height, Madonna was 5ft 4, according to CelebHeights, while Spears is the same height.

If the two were placed back to back (or even face to face), there would be virtually no height difference between the popup icons.

Britney Spears recently revealed a surprise pregnancy

Britney Spears announced that she is pregnant with her third child, and first with her partner Sam Asghari. https://t.co/g3KIIE8epq — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) April 11, 2022

These days, Britney Spears is focusing on her growing family with Sam Asghari. The singer recently took to Instagram to share that she and her fiancé are expecting her first child.

Although Spears has two children with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, she has long expressed a desire to have more children. And it seems that her wish has come true.

At the time of this writing, it’s unclear if Spears’ newest addition is a boy or a girl. But she’ll likely keep fans in the loop as her pregnancy progresses.

RELATED: Britney Spears, 17, ‘was totally freaked out’ after 1 creepy encounter with older male fan