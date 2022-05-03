Billie Eilish wore a spectacular corset at the MET Gala 2022

Fashion’s biggest night is finally here, and it wouldn’t be the 2022 MET Gala without an appearance by Billie Eilish. The 20-year-old singer has cemented her place as a fashion icon in her later years of fame.

billie eilish She keeps us in suspense when it comes to red carpets and this May 2 she showed up and appeared in a corseted dress, which is definitely a different side of her. On top of it, she sported a mint green corset with a gorgeous square neckline, adorned with a giant purple flower. A puffed skirt in creamy satin gave her that touch of golden glamor what we were looking for, while the green lace sleeves (with thumbholes) and a bow choker gave her almost an element of e girl modern.

The set was designed by Gucci, with whom Eilish works often, and all the fabrics are recycled, so the look is stunning Y sustainable. Beauty-wise, she kept her makeup pretty natural, with just a stroke of eyeliner, and styled her hair into a period-appropriate updo, showing off those amazing bangs.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

billie eilish made his first appearance on the Met Gala 2021where she attracted attention dressed as a Marilyn Monroe modern. She cast aside her usual silhouette oversized to wear a dress Oscar de la Renta with peach-colored corset. Her hair, which was platinum at the time, was styled in a glamorous Old Hollywood straight cut.

Eilish at the 2021 Met Gala. Dimitrios Kambouris

Eilish said the inspiration was ‘Holiday Barbie,’ and we definitely see the inspiration: ‘It was just the time,’ she revealed during the Met Gala livestream. ‘It was time for this, and I feel like I’ve grown so much in the last few years… I was scared and not comfortable in my skin, and I feel like I finally [lo estoy]. It was time’.

As you can see from her look this year, she still feels that same confidence and we couldn’t agree more.

Article originally published in Glamor US, glamour.com, adapted by Paola Juárez.