Billie Eilish, Rosalía, Blake Lively and the best dressed of the Met Gala 2022

kim kardashian The red carpet ended on Monday met gala with one of the most emblematic dresses of Marilyn Monroea gold wrap dress that Monroe wore when she sang sensually “Happy Birthday” to the president John F. Kennedy 60 years ago.

Kardashian had to lose a little more than 7 kilos (16 pounds) to get into the dress, designed by Jean Louis and purchased in 2016 by the Ripley’s Museum in Orlando, Florida, for $4.81 million.

“It was quite a challenge,” Kardashian said. “I was determined to get into it.”

The dress originally cost $12,000. It was so tight that Monroe had to have it sewn up when she was already wearing it on May 19, 1962, to sing at a fundraiser at the Madison Square Garden. Monroe passed away three months later. He has been known as the “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” dress ever since.

Blake Lively smiled for the cameras with his big versace prom dressaccompanied by her husband Ryan Reynolds brown velvet dress, billie eilish recycled a green lace sleeved dress from Gucci and Cynthia Erivo wore a white lace dress from Louis Vuitton with a matching headpiece for the Metropolitan Museum of Art Gala which returned to its traditional date of the first Monday in May after two years of disorder due to the pandemic.

The theme of the gala was gold glamor to celebrate American design, however many gentlemen wore classic black tuxedos and many of the ladies wore black and white dresses. others surrendered literal tributes to New York and many more did dare to shine in metallic gold and silver tones.

“Black and white are THE colors of the night,” said Holly Katz, stylist and host of the Fashion Crimes podcast.

Lively, one of the gala’s co-hosts, wore a pink and bronze gown that transformed into a shimmering sky blue cape after a large bow on her skirt was tugged. Lively’s dress was inspired by the Statue of Libertythe Empire State Building and the blue roof of New York’s Grand Central Station.

“Instead of looking to fashion to influence dress, I looked to New York architecture,” Lively said.

Cardi-B., accompanied by Donatella Versace was an impressive goddess in gold with a mesh dress and chains, for a very fashionable birthday for the designer.

“I wanted to project a woman and Donatella gives a woman,” said Cardi, who recently gave birth to a son. The inspiration for her dress was the feminine beauty of the Gibson Girls (drawn by Charles Dana Gibson) but brought to modernity.

Gigi Hadid she looked more like a redefined Catwoman than a golden girl. She wore a set of super skinny burgundy latex pants with a see-through corset and oversized heavy coat that looked like a Versace sports jacket.

Lizzofor his part, received applause as he played his golden flute for fans watching in attendance.

Camila Hair She wore a huge white two-piece dress with a midriff-baring top designed by prabal gurung. Theater producer Jordan Roth donned a colorful cape resembling a black shell with circular protrusions and equally embellished matching pants. Roth removed the cape that could also be worn as a skirt.

Janelle Monáe taught style a class in a shimmering, fitted black dress and a black-and-white-striped crystal headpiece that resembled 1920s flapper hats.

“I am proud to be an American. I am proud to wear Ralph Lauren. This is the golden glamor of the future,” Monáe told The Associated Press.

New York Mayor Eric Adams wore a patterned tailcoat with a legend in protest against gun violence on his back. Former presidential candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton She wore a burgundy gown designed by Joseph Altuzarra with the names of prominent women embroidered on the hem and neckline. Among the names were Abigail Adams, Shirley Chisolm and Madeleine Albright.

It had been a long time since Clinton had been to the gala.

“I told Anna that I will come every 20 years,” he said.

The cast of Baz Luhrmann’s film “Elvis” arrived in sparkly suits, capes and Prada dresses. The film’s star, Austin Butler, wore a black suit and a scarf around his neck with a jeweled brooch. Luhrmann said that his film is, at heart, about the United States.

the spanish singer Rosalia She was one of the last to arrive at the MET Gala this Monday, almost at the end, despite (or perhaps because of) being one of the most anticipated aces, and she appeared in a white beaded dress with a train by designer Mathew Williams for the Givenchy house, and sunglasses.

Maude Apatowarrived in an off-the-shoulder dress accessorized with Cartier jewelry, including a chunky diamond choker.

The co-host of the Vogue streaming broadcast Vanessa Hudgens she walked up the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a Victorian-inspired black lace dress with a long train. She was joined by La La Anthony, another Vogue hostess in a dark red off-the-shoulder dress by LaQuan Smith.

“I’m practically naked,” Hudgens joked.

“Those stairs are intimidating,” Anthony said.

The Met Gala return it was felt soon and it is not just an impression.

It’s been just under eight months since the previous gala, an annual fundraiser for the Met Institute of Dress. Before the pandemic, some 600 stars from fashion, sports, music, film, television, technology and more were invited. This year and last, about 400 were invited. The 2020 gala was canceled due to the pandemic.

More than $16.4 million was raised last year. The main event is the main source of income for the institute.

This year the gala coincides with the opening of the second and last part of the institute’s exhibition focused on American fashion. The dress code for the evening was gold glamor and a white bow tie, in the style of the Gilded Age, that effervescent period between American Civil War and the early 20th century known for its robber barons, drama, and grandeur.

The catwalk on the Grand Staircase of the museum, adorned with red roses, returned this year to the gala to its traditional date of the first Monday in May, with an official streaming on the Vogue page.

Vogue editor, Anna Wintourwho has organized the gala since 1995, wore a dress with a Chanel feather cape and a jeweled tiara that has been owned by her family since 1910. She remains one of the gala’s honorary co-directors along with designer Tom Ford and Instagram’s Adam Mosseri. The other official co-directors of the 2022 gala are Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

While many on Wintour’s carefully assembled guest list follow the dress code, others go their own way. The interpretation is very broad. For example, Rihanna in a popess headdress, or Billy Porter dressed as a sun king and carried on a divan by shirtless men, or Lady Gaga stripping off layers and layers of clothing as the fashion world stopped to watch her.

Eilish wore a custom Gucci corset in ivory satin with green lace and a skirt with wide pleats. Erivo’s dress had a large tail, the actress shook hands with her colleague Sarah Jessica Parkerwho wore a bespoke Christopher John Rogers gown, a Cinderella-esque oversized black-and-white striped gown with an equally large fuchsia-and-black headpiece.

the dress of Alicia Keys, signed by Ralph Lauren, was also inspired by his native New York, with a cape that evoked the city’s skyscrapers drawn with small crystals placed by hand. Her husband, Swizz Beatz, another New Yorker, was wearing a New York sports jacket.

Keys said her dress was meant to represent “a city of gods tonight.”

The new owner of Twitter, Elon MuskHe came with his mother May Musk, who was a model and was dressed in Chopard pearls and other jewelry. Elon was wearing a tailcoat with tails.

Tessa Thompson wore a pastel pink tulle dress by Carolina Herrera and was accompanied by designer Wes Gordon. She said that her dress was made from 200 meters of tulle. Gordon said that Thompson told him that pink was her favorite color and from that she made the creation.

Ariana DeBose shimmered in a gold Moschino gown by Jeremy Scott.

“This guy turned me into someone with Oscar fashion,” he said.

The gala included a marriage proposal. Former state assembly candidate Bobby Digi Olisa got down on one knee to ask for the hand of a stunned Laurie Cumbo, the city’s cultural affairs commissioner.

kardashian she didn’t come alone. The whole family came together, including Kylie Jenner in a white dress with a matching hat, Kourtney Kardashian in a Thom Browne dress with her fiancé Travis Barker also in a Thom Brown suit. Kendall Jenner was in black, Khloe Kardashian in gold and matriarch Kris Jenner in canary yellow.

For Gwen Stefani, gold glam apparently meant neon green, with long opera gloves and a short corset to go with her long, flower-embellished skirt.

Without her husband Justin Bieber, haley bieber She walked in an elegant Saint Laurent gown designed by Anthony Vaccarello with a white feathered jacket.

Katy Perry, who has surprised at the gala dressed as a hamburger and other extravagant models, wore a demure Oscar de la Renta dress on this occasion.