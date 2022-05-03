Billie Eilish, Katy Perry and the celebrities who wore outfits with historical references
Behind every style, there is art.
The MET Gala 2022 It left us with great surprises and also some disappointments, when we think about this year’s theme “Gilded Glamor” with Hollywood touches but with a very important historical weight with references to the America’s Gilded Agebetween the years 1870 and 1891.
Although the glamor was immediate with outfits that relied on brightness and power of the golden colorthere were also some who were more oriented in that important period of the United Statesknown for his economic expansionindustrial and demographic but also because of inequality within society.
Some celebrities took this into account, to be inspired by their outfits, confirming again that fashion is art and if it does not communicate the context of society, it is useless.
billie eilish
Katy Perry
Cynthia Erivo
Gigi Hadid
Bella Hadid
Olivia Rodrigo
Sarah Jessica Parker
The historical and artistic references were immediate in the MET Gala 2022adhering to the theme.
