Billie Eilish, Katy Perry and the celebrities who wore outfits with historical references

The MET Gala 2022 It left us with great surprises and also some disappointments, when we think about this year’s theme “Gilded Glamor” with Hollywood touches but with a very important historical weight with references to the America’s Gilded Agebetween the years 1870 and 1891.

Although the glamor was immediate with outfits that relied on brightness and power of the golden colorthere were also some who were more oriented in that important period of the United Statesknown for his economic expansionindustrial and demographic but also because of inequality within society.

Some celebrities took this into account, to be inspired by their outfits, confirming again that fashion is art and if it does not communicate the context of society, it is useless.

billie eilish

It seems that Billie Eilish’s Gucci reference is Portrait of Madame Paul Poirson, painted by John Singer Sargent in 1895 #METGala pic.twitter.com/9X1Uoyf7PU — out of context theinexpert 🔮✨ (@WonderMafe) May 3, 2022

Katy Perry

Katy Perry pays tribute to the ‘Golden Age’ (theme of the #METGala) with a reversal of the dresses of old, referring to the concept of “darling darkness” used at the time. #MetGala2022 pic.twitter.com/fx6YuNphms – Katy Perry Argentina (@KatyPerryARG) May 3, 2022

Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo, also from Louis Vuitton brings us the first art reference: to the turbans of free women painted by Agustino Brunias, who portrayed non-enslaved black women who were distinguished from slaves by their clothes. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/y62myWoKsr — Fashion 2.0 (@Moda2_0) May 2, 2022

Gigi Hadid

The truth is that I only studied cinema and I like clothes a little. But I think this is to comply with the theme, achieve a reference and add current fashion trends. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/2P9rCLQDxF – Viole Fernandez (@Violefernande14) May 3, 2022

Bella Hadid

I feel so dumb for not having hit the logo in the face of Bella’s reference!!! It was so great… As meretrizes suffered so much oppression and humility, since few people paid homage to the poorest class of the time. Iconic!!! #MetGala #MetGala2022 pic.twitter.com/MNT6yVhjxq — Giᥫ᭡ (@blackbeak_gii) May 3, 2022

Olivia Rodrigo

Tasting only this reference impecável do decote!! #MetGala

in spite of redness being a cor da olivia, or roxo was a great symbol of wealth da golden era

I’m posting more about my insta @ clarajapiassu pic.twitter.com/vQ7s9E2qFS – Amarelo’s aunt 💛 (@Bobocadivertida) May 2, 2022

Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker’s dress is by Christopher John Rogers and is inspired by Elizabeth Keckley, a black slave woman who ended up being the official designer of the Lincoln family. The hat is from Philip Treacy. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/wvybCOcWsW – Rebecca Maccise (@rebecamaccise) May 2, 2022

The historical and artistic references were immediate in the MET Gala 2022adhering to the theme.

