Billie Eilish / Happier than Ever – jenesaispop.com

If people have gotten something good out of the pandemic, it is time to explore forgotten hobbies or create. ‘Happier than Ever’, Billie Eilish’s second album, shouldn’t have hit our hands so soon: Billie was facing a world macro tour in early 2020 when the world stopped. Confined by force, like everyone else, she and her brother FINNEAS began to write nonstop and from that outbreak of inspiration the songs of this work were born, which introduces us to a new Billie already in July 2020, when it is released ‘my future’, exactly one year before.

The neo-soul of ‘my future’ contrasts with the macabre sounds of Billie’s debut, a dark and gloomy work about nightmares and sleep paralysis -among other things- whose sound perhaps wasn’t enough for a second installment. In ‘Happier than Ever’, Billie exposes a world just as murky as the previous one but from a kinder and softer aesthetic, more deceitful and creepy, inspired by the glamor of classic Hollywood. On the cover she announces that she is “happier than ever” but she is shown crying and promotional images of her show her as some sort of dead-eyed 1950s teen idol. In ‘Happier than Ever’ these types of contrasts occur several times throughout the sequence, starting with the title track.

‘Happier than Ever’ begins as a cuqui ballad on the ukulele, but in reality it tells us about a toxic relationship from the point of view of a hurt girl who sentences: «I don’t identify with you, I would never treat myself in a way so gross.” The song, as everyone already knows, evolves towards a rocker second half, but if this is surprising it is not because of its mere existence -although also- but because of the level of distortion that Billie and FINNEAS are willing to achieve in it. They absolutely don’t care about scaring the staff because from cuqui we go to noise-rock that makes you laugh Low or similar. Songs of this type are not often heard on the second album of a person as young as Billie, who is 19 years old, but the artist has already shown that her maturity comes as standard.

This same maturity sustains some songs that captivate due to the introspective nature of their lyrics as well as the risky nature of their productions. In ‘Happier than Ever’, Billie sings about “growing old” in the spotlight from various points of view, for example, from gratitude in the hypnotic opening track, ‘Getting Older’, which plays with the contrast between the density of his “wobble” type base with Billie’s voice thread, as close as a secret, and in which he leaves us one of the phrases of the year (“the things that I used to enjoy now only keep me employed”); but also from the boredom on ‘OverHeated’, an alternative R&B production that actually sounds like an attempt to replicate the magic of Justin Timberlake’s ‘Futuresexx/LoveSounds’ without much success.

One detail that prevents ‘Happier than Ever’ from being the great work it could have been is its sequence. The album kicks off with a true trio of aces such as the aforementioned ‘Getting Older’, the badass ‘I Didn’t Change My Number’, whose hard-hitting hip-hop production sounds like the Amy Winehouse of ‘Frank’ produced by Björk, and the yearning ‘Billie Bossa Nova’, an exercise in melancholy and sensuality unprecedented in Billie’s discography. However, the inclusion in ‘Happier than Ever’ of previous singles such as ‘my future’ or, above all, ‘Therefore I Am’, which sounds too much like the “old Billie”, hampers a work whose sequence could have been more stylized and cohesive. ‘Oxytocin’ is a hit but its techno spirit sounds a bit forced (the song has been written specifically for the live performance); the ballad ‘Everybody Dies’ is not the most successful despite talking about the comfort of death and the interlude of ‘Not My Responsibility’ works better in the context of a tour than on this album: it is pure filler.

In the rest of the album, Billie tries to unify quite different songs from each other. Sometimes she gets it and sometimes she doesn’t. No one would say that the minimalist funk of ‘Lost Cause’, a true “grower” that grows listening under the heat of the sun, with that voice mixed as close as possible to your ears; and the dark-pop stampede ‘NDA’ belong on the same album, but they do, and while they’re both excellent songs, they sound like her mom and her dad. The ballads or mid-tempos sound more integrated: ‘GOLDWING’ begins by reciting a Hindu religious text with angelic voices and then going where she pleases; the gorgeous ‘Halley’s Comet’ features a romantic yet disturbed soul sound that Billie would do well to explore in the future; and the folki ‘Your Power’ is the most mature ballad she’s ever written.

Accompanied by little more than an acoustic guitar, ‘Your Power’ tells us once again about a toxic relationship. Billie recounts her experience with a boy who “has abused his power”, but the text is not autobiographical and seeks to make her message universal. Thanks to its serene and moving melody, ‘Your Power’ goes deep, and Billie closes the album with a similar cut called ‘Male Fantasy’ in which he questions the role of pornography in male sexuality from humor, appealing to therapy . Between the topics covered in ‘Happier than Ever’ and her adventurous productions, it is clear that Billie Eilish’s second album is made to shut up, but it is still not completely round because its sequence is too long. In that sense, the debut was better done. Of course, like Billie, few artists exist today. It is unspeakable what he may be able to do in the “future” and this album proves it.