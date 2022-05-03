Billie Eilish explains reaction to Cardi B’s invitation to use drugs after MET | News from Mexico

Tijuana, Baja California.- Yesterday, the first Monday in May, was the Met gala in New York, one of the most exclusive events in fashion.

Many celebrities were invited to an ‘after party’ and without a doubt, one of the queens of the night was the rapper ‘Cardi B’.

in the videos leaked by ‘Rap Alert’ singer Billie Eilish is heard in the background saying ‘weird’ when the interpreter of ‘I like it’ is giving a speech inviting attendees to drink, party and consume ‘illicit substances’. The users networking they judged the famous one for attacking Cardi.

Nevertheless, seems to be everything was a misunderstandingaccording to Billie in an audio message What do I send her says: “Oh my God, I was so worried you were going to see that,” “I was fucking calling people around you weird because they were all coming up to you and sticking their phones up your ass. And I was like, ‘ Just look at her with your eyes!'”

Cardi B encourages ppl at the #MetGala after party to have fun, to get their drinks and to do cocaine with her, Billie Eilish calls her “weird” shortly after pic.twitter.com/fEqC7jrc11 – Rap Alert (@rapalert100)

May 3, 2022





For her part, Cardi published the conversation and added the message:

“I hate the internet because one, how do you turn one of the most lit parties into drama?“Two, ‘Ocean Eyes’ is the song he sang to my daughter. Three, Billie is my fucking baby. Yesterday, from the meeting to the party, everything was drama-free. Why do they want to turn everything into a mess?”

I hate the internet cause one, how do y’all turn one of the most lit parties into drama? Two, Ocean eyes is the song I cater to my daughter. Three, Billie is my fuckin baby. Yesterday, from the met to the party, everything was drama free. Why do yallwanna turn everything into mess? pic.twitter.com/cyph1XbmE2 — Cardi B (@iamcardib)

May 3, 2022





It seems that both celebrities get along great.