Billie Eilish, Bon Iver, The 1975, Others Again Ask The Government To Pay Attention To The Environment

Musicians, including longtime climate advocate Billie Eilish, have long tried to scream loud enough for the US government to hear when it comes to climate change. And despite the bleak prospects of Biden’s Build Back Better agenda, they are using Earth Day 2022 as another rock in that David/Goliath slingshot.

The latest move comes from the newly launched US music chapter declares an emergency, which has teamed up with 6,000 other musicians, including Eilish, to write a letter urging the US government to take action on the environment. Annie Lennox, Arcade Fire, Bon Iver, the 1975 and Brian Eno are among the musicians accompanying the new group, which was founded in 2019 to convince the music industry to reduce its carbon footprint. A worthy goal, to be sure, but in the face of tour cancellations and hardships due to the ongoing pandemic, perhaps less on the scale of musicians’ needs than the US government. So maybe the powers that be pay attention this time?

Eilish, for her part, has been fighting for the environment for years, decreeing Gen-Z the saviors of the earth in the trailer for the YouTube series. dear earth, “an epic global celebration of our planet and what we must do to reverse climate change” with musicians and other luminaries including former President Barack Obama and Desmond Tutu. He also joined a group of celebrities and musicians in 2021 to call on Congress to push for the largest climate protection bill in US history as part of a project called Code Red Congress. That bill, part of President Biden’s Build Back Better plan, is currently dead after Sen. Joe Manchin publicly withdrew support from it. Is the hundredth time the charm? One can wait.