Billie Eilish at the MET gala the most trendy ‘baby boomer’ nails

Who thinks the Met Gala is based solely on an eccentric display of outfits, it is very wrong. The beauty looks They also play a determining role, being these the ones directly responsible for improving or spoiling any style, no matter how beautiful and hard-working it may be. To the delight of the rest of the mortals, our favorite ‘celebrities’ have conceived it this way, as they have paid special attention to the field of hairdressing, makeup and, of course, the manicure.

We’re talking about Kendall Jenner’s bleached eyebrows and Gigi Hadid’s ‘chunky’ hairstyle, but also about matching manicures by the fashionable couple -Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz-, as well as the baby boomer nails with which Billie Eilish has left everyone speechless.

Billie Eilish’s baby boomer nails

If you are a nail art lover and you are up to date with nail polish trends most powerful of 2022, it is absolutely impossible that you have not heard of the requested baby boomers. They caught our attention as early as 2018, presenting themselves as a 2.0 version of the traditional French manicure. Today, four years later, they make up one of the most powerful trends of the moment and billie eilish so confirms it.

Taylor HillGetty Images

What do we like to see the ‘celebrities’ manicures to inspire us and Billie Eilish has hit one of our weak points: baby boomer nails. The singer, who has also been completely successful with what the ‘dress code’ called for this year, wears the most classic version of this technique: a pink to white gradient Which, judging by her poses, she was clearly proud of.

Taylor HillGetty Images

The edge takes them in ‘stiletto’ version. That is to say, from an almond-shaped but very pronounced shape and from XXL length. Luckily, the truth is that it is a classic gradient and 100% also compatible with shorter nails. So if you were thinking of doing them, this is your signal.

