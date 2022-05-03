Billie Eilish and her recycled Gucci dress for the MET Gala 2022

Tonight was the second time billie eilish has gone to the MET Gala red carpet, but she’s made sure her second look stands out just as much as her first. The superstar opted for a amazing look from gucciby Alessandro Michele, made entirely from recycled materials.

Singer billie eilish wore an ivory satin and duchesse corseted gown by Gucci, complete with a green lace cape and ivory ruched skirt/via, and a padded bustle. For Eilish, it was important that her look be sustainable this year.

MET Gala 2022: The best of the red carpet

“I wanted to be as green as possible,” she said during the Vogue coverage. The look was also full of extravagant details. The tail carried a cascading flower arrangement, and on her bust she had a colorful corsage. She completed her look with a black choker with embroidery and shoes beige platform Made with vegan materials.

Eilish is no stranger to wearing a striking look in the Met Gala. Last year, she became the leading lady in a glamorous outfit in the style of old hollywood -and of Marilyn Monroe– in a peach-colored dress Oscar de la Rentawhich was completed with a long tail that attracted all eyes and flashes from the paparazzi.

However, her thoughtful approach to eco-fashion tonight secured her another win at the Met Gala.

Article originally published in US Vogue, vogue.com.