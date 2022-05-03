Benedict Cumberbatch Defends Doctor Strange’s Actions in Spider-Man: No Way Home

Very little is missing until the arrival of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to theaters, and fans can not wait another second. We saw Benedict Cumberbatch play Stephen Strange in Doctor Strange: Sorcerer Supreme – 89%, Thor: Ragnarok – 92%, Avengers: Infinity War – 79%, Avengers: Endgame – 95% and Spider-Man: No Way Home – 92%. In this last title, the Master of the Mystic Arts decides to help Peter Parker (Tom Holland) with a spell so that everyone forgets the identity of Spider-Man and so his superhero partner can return to his normal life, however, the spell comes off. wrong and everything gets complicated, leading to the opening of the Multiverse.

In addition to the Multiversal catastrophe that is “fixed” at the end of the film, another consequence of this spell, together with the actions of the young Spider-Man, is that everyone ends up forgetting Peter Parker completely. Stephen Strange has received a lot of criticism for challenging Wong (who is the Sorcerer Supreme at the time) and trying to help Peter with the spell. benedict cumberbatch He has heard the large number of negative comments towards the character for his actions in No Way Home and decided to defend it once and for all.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Benedict argues that Doctor Strange’s heart was in the right place as he tried to help a young man who had the weight of the world on his shoulders and was still dealing with the loss of his mentor, Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.). However, the actor he also believes that it was Peter who caused the spell to go awry with his numerous interruptions. Usually, Cumberbatch defends Stephen’s actions, stating that Stephen did what he had to do to help a person in his position.

The reporter from THR he said that “characters have to make mistakes, otherwise you’re not going to have a very interesting or compelling character”, and Benedict responded as follows:

Thank you! That’s my defense of all the criticism that Strange isn’t very good at his job. It’s like, ‘He’s been pretty perfect up until Spider-Man: No Way Home.’

After the actor’s response, the outlet proceeded to ask how he reconciled Strange’s actions in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Benedict expressed the following:

He’s a human being, and I think it was a very human mistake. He saw Peter as a fellow soldier and then when he was a teenager going through a very formative experience of not being able to be his true self due to exposure, and having lost a mentor, [Strange] decided to intervene with a very well-intentioned gesture.

The actor continued and advocated for his character’s actions in depth:

But people seemed to think, ‘Well, that’s a very arrogant action.’ I think the spell, on its own, might have been fine. Everyone forgets that Peter breaks the spell so many times and that’s what corrupted him. That is what allows the entrance of the others. Peter, through the ability that he has with his powers, affects the spell with his words. It’s not really Strange’s mistake. He is right to want to help Peter. What kind of superhero would he be if he didn’t want to help another superhero? That is a bit questionable. That paternal love, that genuine love, which, in the end, is another cause of a near miss, but the correction is right there by accepting Peter’s idea of ​​channeling forgetfulness into identifying him as Peter Parker so that everyone forgets who he is. Peter. Parker is. And he is expensive for [Strange] because he cares about the boy. He says: ‘We. All those who love you. Us [no tendríamos ningún recuerdo de ti]’, and in the use of that pronoun, which was my idea to put it, he allies himself with MJ [Zendaya] and everyone in that universe who loves Peter.

