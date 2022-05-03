Before reaching stardom, these Hollywood celebrities were also “roomies”

They now live in luxurious mansions, however, before becoming successful, many Famous were roommates. That is to say, they shared their room at the university or the rent of an apartment with the intention of sharing expenses and thus making ends meet while they found the role of their lives.

From Ryan Gosling Y Justin Timberlake until Gwyneth Paltrow Y Winona Ryderwe show you pairs of celebrities who lived together under the same roof, distributed household chores and collected endless anecdotes before achieving fame.

Ryan Gosling and Justin Timberlake

Before becoming the most desired men in Hollywood, Ryan Gosling and Justin Timberlake were close friends, almost brothers. The actors met on a children’s show called “Mickey Mouse Club” and lived together for several months in Los Angeles. In reality, it was the protagonist of “La, La, Land”, who settled in the singer’s house, since for work reasons his mother had to return to Canada (where the artist is from) and he was too small to live. only.

That’s how his set partner’s mom became his legal guardian and they became roommates. “The mother had to keep her job in Canada the second year we were on the TV show and my mom tutored her for about six months. So we lived together when we were that age. We were probably a little closer than the rest of the kids that were on the show just because we had to share a bathroom,” Jessica Biel’s husband joked in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres.

However, the former boyband ‘N Sync member wasn’t Ryan’s only roommate. Already being an adult and a consecrated actor, the interpreter shared a house with michelle williams, her co-star in the movie Blue Valentine. According to the actress, Gosling was a great companion because she washed the dishes and took care of Matilda, the little girl that the actress had with the late actor Heath Ledger.

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck



We all know of the deep friendship that exists Matt Damon Y Ben Affleck. In fact, whenever they have a gap in their busy work schedules, they spend time together or share vacations like in the old days. And although they have also known each other since they were children, it was only when they wrote “In Search of Destiny” in 1997 that they decided to live under the same roof and share the rent to make ends meet.

Among the thousands of anecdotes that they treasure from that time, the actors remember one in particular from when they shared a house in Venice and after throwing a big party they ran out of money and had to move to a smaller apartment. “We rented this house on the beach in Venice and 800 people came and stayed with us and got drunk. Then we ran out of money and had to get an apartment,” Affleck recalled, laughing, in “Forbes” magazine.

Danny DeVito and Michael Douglas



In the ’60s, Danny DeVito Y michael douglas they were roommates in New York. Since then, the actors have become great friends and remember those years as “a magical moment.”

On several occasions, Catherine Zeta-Jones’s husband defined his roommate as “lazy” and “somewhat careless”, a statement that was never denied by the protagonist of “Twins”:

“I remember that our apartment in New York City was chaotic, but he washed the clothes and ironed,” the actor acknowledged while revealing some codes of coexistence that they maintained. The funniest? They placed a stocking on the door to announce that the apartment was “occupied”.

After remembering that Douglas was the first to have a great opportunity in front of the cameras, DeVito said: “He left me when he started recording “The streets of San Francisco.”

But he still paid half the rent when he was away. Now we often talk about how stupid we were to let go of that low-rent apartment,” she joked.

Lea Michele and Dianna Agron

Despite being enemies on screen, the relationship between read Michele Y Diana Agron it was totally different off camera. It is that the actresses of “Glee” became inseparable from the day they met in 2009. In fact, they were so close that some fans came to think that there was something more between them.

“It’s fun and flattering. Leah is beautiful. Since when can’t you hug your friends?” Agron expressed before the rumors that they had a love relationship. Rumors that grew when, not according to the number of hours they spent on the set, the actresses decided to move in together.

After ensuring that they had a great time and encouraged each other in difficult moments, Michele recalled what was the best plan when they got home: “We had these confrontations at work and we would come home and say: ‘Wasn’t it funny when we fought today? Let’s make cookies, ”she told in an interview with the portal” Vulture “.

Brad Pitt and Jason Priestley

Before they become gallants, Brad Pitt Y Jason Priestley they were roommates in Los Angeles.

In his autobiography, Jason Priestley: A Memoir, the former Beverly Hills 90210 star reminisced about those days together, noting that they used to compete to see who could go the longest without showering or shaving.

“Brad always won. Having to go to an audition meant cleaning up, which is what usually ends the streak, ”he revealed between the pages of him, who debuted in the medium long before the protagonist of Deadly Sins.

In turn, Priestley confessed that neither of them liked to cook and they survived on instant soups.

Milo Ventimiglia and Penn Badgley

Despite the age difference, Milo Ventimiglia Y Penn Badgley they were also housemates in New York. The actors met in 2006, while filming “The Bedford Diaries”, a series that was canceled due to low ratings after eight episodes.

Losing his job, Ventimiglia, who was already relatively well known in the industry for his role in “Gilmore Girls”, invited his partner to live under the same roof; proposal that the protagonist of “You” accepted without hesitation. And, although it might be thought that the 10-year difference between them would make coexistence difficult, in this case it had some advantages; at least for Badgley that he used to use the “This is us” star’s ID to get into bowling alleys.

“When I was 18, my roommate was Milo Ventimiglia, who was 28 at the time. He used to borrow his ID to get into bars. I still have it somewhere,” the young man confessed to “Bullett” magazine. In fact, some time later, the Gossip Girl actor rejected the proposal of his companions Chace Crawford and Ed Westwick, who when they were chosen for the series were looking for a third tenant to share expenses. According to Penn, he “was happy” with his coexistence with Ventimiglia and therefore, he did not accept the invitation.

Adam Sandler and Judd Apatow



Photo: EFE, file

Before becoming referents of comedy, Adam Sandler Y Judd Apatow They shared an apartment in Los Angeles.

It was the producer of the movie “Virgin at 40” who in a television interview dismissed the actor for some of his strange habits, such as sleeping on a mattress without sheets or renting a car for 12 years instead of buying one.

Despite this, the creative confessed that they liked living together and recalled their trips to the Red Lobster fast food chain every month.

However, those years of fun ended when Sandler was cast on “Saturday Night Live” and had to move to New York. Of course, the actor continued to pay the rent before the possibility that he was fired and had to return. “He just left, like he was going to come back, but he just didn’t come back,” Apatow said wistfully.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Winona Ryder

Gwyneth Paltrow Y Winona Ryder They were very close friends during the 90s. They were always seen together at parties, events and movie premieres. They were even so close that they even went out with another couple of best friends: after starting to date Ben Affleck, Paltrow introduced her friend to Matt Damon.

They became so inseparable that they even shared the same roof for a long time. However, there are rumors that this coexistence ended with a betrayal. Although both were in full swing of their careers and have competed more than once for a role, it seems that Winona had in her possession the script for “Shakespeare in passion” when Paltrow found it and used it to get a chance to be Viola De Lesseps in the film; a role that later earned him an Oscar Award.

“That’s an urban myth. I swear to God I didn’t do it, I’m raising my right hand over the Bible. I swear to God,” Brad Pitt’s ex defended herself in an interview with Howard Stern in 2015.

Owen Wilson and Wes Anderson

Owen Wilson Y wes anderson They met in 1989 while studying at the University of Texas, more precisely in a screenwriting class.

They had such a good vibe that for the entire second year of their career they were roommates. However, their friendship continued after graduation.

The actor and director rented an apartment, where they spent their time sharing ideas about the world of film and writing.

In fact, they worked together on the script for the film that would eventually become Bottle Rocket, the director’s debut feature, in which the strange-nosed blonde became the lead, along with his brother Luke.

Since then, they have become practically inseparable, and in each new adventure of Anderson, it is almost inevitable to find good old Wilson playing a role “to suit him”.

