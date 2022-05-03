Bayern warms up the duel against Barça… talking about Tiburón

Barça plays it. Transcendental duel for Sarunas Jasikevicius’s team (today, at 8:00 p.m. at the Palau), which is playing half the season against Bayern. It is only worth winning to be in the Final Four and everything that is not that will be considered a failure for the Barça entitywhose project is aimed at occupying the European throne, something he has not done since 2010. The bad game in the fourth round tied the tie (2-2) and everything will be decided in Barcelona in a win or go home for both teams… but with all the pressure for the azulgrana, who are the only ones left to qualify and, in addition, before the eighth wounded of the regular classification.

Andrea Trinchieri, coach of Bayern, has already ensured that his team is going to the Palau.”no pressure“. And the Germans have also taken it upon themselves to heat up the duel on social networks. “We expect nothing less than a story worthy of Steven Spielberg. Do you?“, reads the tweet announcing the meeting. The message is accompanied by an image referring to Jaws, the film with which the legendary director became known and which inaugurates an era in cinema , that of the New Hollywood, sponsored by Spielber and in which there were also other great directors (Marin Scorsese, Brian de Palma, Francis Ford Coppola…).

In the image, the shark, the film’s antagonist, represents Barça and has a bather in its jaws, who in the metaphor is Bayern… and who is comfortably and without concern in a place that seems very comfortable. The message is clear: zero pressure. Everything for the Barça. This is what Bayern wants, having already won the second game at the Palau. A way like any other to warm up a momentous match for the European season.