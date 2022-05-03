Baños ended the wait and America would already have a new DT; would seat two scholars

The new DT that America would have according to Santiago Baños

May 02, 2022 11:00 p.m.

América qualified directly for the final league after a good campaign by Fernando Ortiz. The sports president of America, Santiago Baños, through his social networks hinted at who would be the new coach of the azulcrema team.

Santiago Baños highlighted on his Twitter account the great work achieved by the different categories of America. In addition to emphasizing that Fernando Ortiz has had a good campaign with the first team, which gives him points to continue leading the next tournament.

If Fernando Ortiz is ratified in America as official coach, he would seek to give reinforcements to the azulcrema team, one of the positions would be in defense, since they would not have Jordan Silva, a defender who brought baths and who has gone down in America.

Which players would leave America if Ortiz is confirmed as DT?

In addition to Jordan Silva, in America he could see the departure of at least two more elements, including defender Bruno Valdez, who would not be at the level, despite the opportunities he has had with Ortiz.

