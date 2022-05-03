Bad Bunny, Eiza González and Rosalía: the Latinos who dazzled at the MET Gala

The Met Gala thanks to the director of Vogue, Grace Mirabella, it has become one of the most striking events for fashion lovers. This May 2, 2022, the theme of the red carpet is the glamor of the golden age, a dress code that celebrities will reinterpret in their own way.

And without a doubt, the Latin guests, among whom were the Mexican actress Eiza González, the Puerto Rican Bad Bunny, the Colombian singer J Balvin, the American of Dominican origin Cardi B and the one of Cuban origin Camila Cabelloraised Latin American pride by exhibiting some of the best outfits.

bad bunny walks around recently announced that on May 6th he will release his new album, “A summer without you, he will be a Marvel character. And without a doubt, the bad bunny at the MET Gala received applause for his aesthetics outside of stereotypes by personifying a detective from the golden age.

Rosalía opted for a white mermaid silhouette that highlighted her figure, voluminous sleeves and opera gloves, from Givenchy by designer Matthew M. Williams. The dress represented all the glamor that lace, beaded embroidery and ruffles made of the designs of the time, however “la motomami” reinterpreted her look with futuristic sunglasses.

Eiza Gonzalez was the only Mexican present at the Met Gala 2022, the actress hit the mark with her look made up of a mermaid cut dress, deep neckline and tight effect at the waist, white with delicate crystal applications throughout.

J Balvin He opted for a classic look that consisted of a black tailcoat with a bowler hat to give it that retro touch of the 1920s. His vibrant and colorful style, the “In da getto” singer showed off with his fluorescent green hair.

Camila Hair At her second MET Gala, the “Cinderella” actress, through a dress by designer Prabal Gurung, gave a modern and elegant interpretation of the glamor of the golden age. The sustainable dress in white is all embroidered and it took a month to paint the flowers and glue them on.