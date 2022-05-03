Audience Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: analyze body language and reveal who is lying

The most scandalous trial of recent times in Hollywood continues as this week it will be the turn of Amber Heard to give his version of the facts regarding the relationship he had with Johnny Depp during years.

And it is that the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ star sued Heard for $50 million, claiming she defamed him and ruined his career after a 2018 Washington Post article in which she accused him of domestic violence. So far with audio and photos, The actor has shown that his ex-wife in fits of rage hurt him physically and psychologically during the time they were married.

Without a doubt, the case has divided the public since while some believe the actress or the actor, others say that the couple had a passionate and toxic relationship. For this reasonthe graphologist and specialist in body language analysis, Maryfer Centeno, studied the signatures and behaviors of artists.

The moment that the expert explained on her YouTube channel is when Amber Heard accuses Johnny Depp of burning his face with a cigarette and cutting his finger. To which Maryfer Centeno commented that the actress blinked very fast as if she were lying as well as the called the interpreter indifferent and cynical. While at this momentor the actor from “The Pirates of the Caribbean” touched his hair in shame at what he was hearing.

Analysis of the signatures of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

The analyst also reviewed the signatures of the former Hollywood couple to find out their personalities, commenting that because of their character they collided and their relationship was very passionate. as well as a power play for the two, which is why everything went wrong. While she was classified as ambitious, competitive, challenging, persuasive, protagonist, agile and funny, he was classified as neurotic, creative, obsessive and aggressive with himself.

See here the complete analysis of the hearing between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard