At the Met Gala Kim Kardashian steals the show as Marilyn – Culture & Entertainment

“Upstairs” and “Downstairs” are back on the steps of the Met for the Gala 2022, the party of the year that inaugurates the seasonal exhibition of the Costume Institute dedicated this year to the birth of “American style”. The theme of the party of “In America – An Anthology of Fashion” was “Gilded Glamor and White Tie”, the austerity indication of the most solemn parties, from Nobel parties to Buckingham Palace receptions. An anachronism, expressed in a thousand ways by the stylists and celebrities invited to parade and celebrate the exhibition dedicated to 200 years of stars and stripes creativity. There were also Chiara Ferragni and Fedez on that red carpet, invited by Donatella Versace, but to steal the show was the “uber-influencer” Kim Kardashian in the golden Marilyn Monroe dress for JFK’s birthday party in 1962. Thanks to Jared Leto and Alessandro Michele of Gucci, many viewers connected on the “Vogue” website seemed to see double the arrival of the actor and the designer dressed as twins.

The topic on the invitation on the eve had seemed controversial – war in Ukraine, inequalities, and now even the threat of the Supreme Court giving the right to abortion in the towel – and some stars have challenged the suggestion with ‘political messages’. Riz Ahmed of “Sound of Metal” chose a white shirt under his jacket to play the part of the emigrants who “supported the success of the ‘Gilded Age'”, while Hillary Clinton, at her first gala in 20 years, was dressed by Joseph Altuzarra in a suit that bore the names of dozens of pioneers in gender equality embroidered on the hems, from Abigail Adams to Madeleine Albright, the diplomat who paved the way for her as the first female Secretary of State. Many Italian stylists in spite of the theme that celebrated the stars and stripes fashion: Valentino dressed among others Glenn Close, Brooklyn Beckham, Jenna Ortega, Sebastian Stan and Nicola Peltz, while Versace in addition to the couple “Ferragnez” created the looks of Cardi B., Olivia Rodrigo, Maluma, Gigi Hadid and Blake Lively, one of the hosts of the evening. Gucci designed Awkwafina, while Jeremy Scott designed Vanessa Hudgens’ “gilded gothic” look for Moschino.

Tiaras at will on the ‘crowned heads’ of the hosts Anna Wintour (in Chanel) and Lively. Hamish Bowles, the ‘tastemaker’ and close associate of Wintour, put one seen in public only once, on the head of Betsy Whitney, wife of the then British ambassador to London, for a reception at Buckingham Palace. scene was Kardashian’s “Happy Birthday” dress The influencer and now queen of fashion went on a strict diet to wear the vintage garment that was sewn on Monroe, even though it was a “second skin”. “Today – said Kim, who arrived at the gala with her boyfriend Pete Davidson – transparent dresses are everywhere but it wasn’t like that then. In a sense this is the first naked dress. That’s why it still shocks “.