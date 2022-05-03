Ariana Grande: 7 films in which the artist participates

Ariana Grande She is one of the most successful and recognized singers and songwriters in the world. However, her artistic career also encompasses other disciplines, including acting. In this opportunity, we delve into it and tell you what are the films in which he participated. Do not miss the details.

Ariana Grande: all the movies she’s worked on so far

Snowflake

One of the most beautiful things about Ariana Grande is her voice, so it’s no surprise that her film debut was putting it in an animated movie.

It is a Spanish production, suitable for all audiences, and Ariana was one of those who worked in the dubbing into english.

foosball

Something similar happens with this Argentine film directed by John Joseph Campanellaaward-winning filmmaker Oscar award for the film The Secret in Their Eyes.

In the English dubbing, the actress and singer plays Laura, the young woman with whom the film’s protagonist falls in love. Like the previous one, it is also a story to enjoy with the family.

Zoolander 2

15 years after the premiere of the first film, the continuation of this story came, starring ben stiller Y Owen Wilson. Like the previous one, it has the participation of many celebrities, among which we can name Kiefer Sutherlanda Justin Biebera Demi lovato Already Katy Perrywho make cameos playing themselves.

In the case of Ariana Grande, the American plays Bondage Girl, a participation that marks her “physical” debut on the big screen.

Men in Black: International

In this new film from the universe of the men in blackAriana has a brief participation, since it appears as an alien on one of the television monitors.

Ariana Grande: Excuse Me, I Love You

It may seem obvious, but it still counts: the young woman from mouth rat It has its own biographical film and, how could it be otherwise, is the protagonist of it.

Known in Spanish as Ariana Grande: Excuse me, I love youthe film follows in the footsteps of the artist during her tour Sweetener World Tour and it’s an unmissable testimonial documenting his work on and off the stage.

Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry

billie eilish It also has its own movie and, among the various figures that appear, Ariana is one of the most prominent. About them, it is said that they are good friends and that they have an excellent professional relationship, which is easily observed in this documentary.

Don’t look up

It is one of the most anticipated movies of recent times. Directed by Adam McKayfeatures the performances of Leonardo Dicaprio, Jonah Hill, Cate Blanchett, meryl streep Y Timothee Chalamet.

From what is known, Ariana Grande will play Riley Bina, although we will have to wait until the premiere to learn more about her character. Don’t Look Up coming to netflix next Dec. 24.