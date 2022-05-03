Anti-aging: Katy Perry reveals her secrets to having porcelain skin at 37

Happy Birthday Katy Perry! Today the interpreter of ‘Firework’ celebrates 37 times around the sun and, although it seems difficult to believe, She looks prettier and younger than before. RRecently the famous revealed some tips for have porcelain skin, That is why we present these beauty secrets so that you can also get a perfect face.

Looks like Perry has found the elixir of youth, Well, in his last post on social networks, he presumes a blemish free face. We love!

Secrets of Katy Perry to have porcelain skin

skinacre routine

have a morning and evening beauty ritual is the key to making your skin look much more youngso Katy tries remove make-up daily to give your pores a rest during the night. This step is a golden rule that you should never break if you are interested in taking care of your face.

Meditation

Although meditation has become popular after the pandemic, this ritual has been well known for some years. This good habit is famous in India and has multiple benefits, in the case of the practical American songwriter ‘panchakarma’ an introspection that is accompanied by a colon cleanse.

Feeding

On different occasions, the celeb has presumed not to have a defined diet, however, it usually has a balanced diet with lots of vegetablesprotein and fiber, according to international media.

Self-love

In various interviews, Katy has commented that there is no magic formula to achieve positive change, although she assures that the self love is the basis for taking care of yourself, a piece of advice that you should take into account because by prioritizing yourself you will be able to work on everything that would like to improve.