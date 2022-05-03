An ex of Johnny Depp spoke and called him jealous, crazy and paranoid

Johnny Depp It has been on everyone’s lips in the last two weeks after the trial between him and his ex-wife for defamation began.

Actress Amber Heard accused him of alleged domestic abuse and the star of Pirates of the Caribbean He sued her for $50 million. Her counterclaim was for twice as much.

Now in the middle of the scandalwho spoke was a well-known ex-fiancée of Johnny Depp, actress Jennifer Grey.

She is part of the list of women who had some relationship with the actor, such as Vanessa Paradis, Kate Moss and Winona Ryder.

The statements of the Johnny Depp’s ex were reflected in his new biographical book. There, he pointed out as the actor with great sayings that did not leave him well standing.

What did Johnny Depp’s ex say?

First, Jennifer Gray remembered that he had his first date with Johnny Depp in 1989. “We talked, we ate, we drank Jack Daniel’s, we laughed until we were tired, we smoked cigarettes between meals,” the actress said in the book.

He defined the Johnny of that time as “ridiculously beautiful. And surprisingly open and funny and witty and sweet.” In fact, the Pirates of the Caribbean star proposed just two weeks later and they even adopted a dog named Lulu.

However, heJohnny Depp’s ex assured that the actor changed with her. “He started missing flights back to LA because he would oversleep or when he got home, he got jealous like crazy and paranoid about what he had been doing while he was gone, “he warned.

“I attributed his bad mood and unhappiness to the fact that he felt miserable and powerless to want to leave 21 Jump Street,” he added.

Their engagement ended before any wedding, in the days before his 29th birthday, according to The Independent.