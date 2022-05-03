An asteroid will not end planet Earth this May 6, according to NASA – 05/03/2022

Exclusive Content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers subscribe know our plans

In social networks, a new news about the arrival of a asteroid that will destroy the earth has generated an alarm again. It’s about the asteroid, it’s the 2009 JF1which according to some media and publications in digital spaces and communities, would impact the planet this Friday, May 6.

The truth is that although the asteroid is 2009 JF1 it does exist, it is orbiting around the land and is on the “potentially dangerous objects” list of the Potits chances of impacting the planet are just 0.026%.

That is, there is a one in 3,800 chance of an impact happening. That means that according to data from NASA itself, it is most likely that the asteroid does not hit the Earth this Friday.

However, given its small size (between 10 and 20 meters according to scientists’ calculations), given its small size (between 10 and 20 meters according to scientists’ calculations), it is most likely disintegrate and cause no damage.

To put it in context, the asteroid that fell 66 million years ago and caused the mass extinction of the dinosaurs was about 10 kilometers in diameter.

“In other words, if it entered the atmosphere, it would surely only leave us with a pretty Shooting Star“, assured about the subject the scientific disseminator Álex Riveiro.

For now a real version of the movie Don’t Look Up, starring Leonardo Dicaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, looks highly unlikely.