Amber Heard’s mental health

05/03/2022 8:33 p.m.

Mark Wahlberg and his friendship with a priest from Barcelona

Mark Wahlberg He is a man of firm religious beliefs. He has never hidden it. Now, directly, he gets fully into the role of a priest in his last movie The Miracle of Father Stu. During the production of the film with the Spanish media, she has surprised by sending a message to a religious in Barcelona.

It’s about the “father paul”, as he calls it. This is a priest from Barcelona whom he visited on his last visit to the Catalan capital to promote Uncharted and to whom he showed the film. The priest sent himan amazing letter expressing his appreciation and his love for her.” That’s why he sent you a greetings in an interview with TVE.

Actor Mark Wahlberg / EFE

Rocío Carrasco explodes against Marta Riesco

Rocio Carrasco She was the only one left to speak in the war that Marta Riesco has started by accusing her of inviting her to the tribute concert to the Jury. All after the reporter said that she broke up with Antonio David.

He has labeled it “bad and liar” and a useful accomplice so that the former civil guard continues to exercise “vicarious violence” on her. do not lie”, he has come to tell the reporter.

Rocio Carrasco

The best outfits of the MET Gala

The fashion party has returned tonight to the Metropolitan Museum in New York. The Met Gala has recovered its usual date after two years of pandemic in an evening in which the most acclaimed international celebrities dedicated to the world of the arts have gathered.

The central theme of this edition revolved around the impact of american fashion in the cultural and business history of the industry. Rosalía, Sarah Jessica Parker, Irina Shayk, Kim Kardashian or Vanessa Hudgens are just some of the names that have paraded through the Red carpet most anticipated of the season. Here some of them, and in this news more.

Blake Lively

Rosalia

Gigi Hadid

Cara Delevingne

Anna Simón gives birth to her first daughter

The season Taurus it is giving many births. If Carla Barber’s first child was born today, bastianfour days ago the first daughter of Anna Simón was born, Aina, along with Lucho Soriano. The journalist has shared a image of the newborn on your Instagram account.

“For four days I have been the happiest person in the world,” Simón wrote next to a snapshot of the little girl’s legs and her name and date of birth: “Aina 29-04-22“.

Anna Simon on Instagram / @annasimonmari

Drew Barrymore and his criticism of the trial of Johnny Depp

the actress of Charlie’s Angels He has messed it up in his program. With unexpected sincerity, she assured that “it is like a cloak of madness, is a layer of seven layers of madness”. Aware that “This is the real life of two people and I know what it is to have your life made public.” For this reason, despite understanding “all the feelings”, he considers that the ex-partner “are offering this information that nobody had to know. It’s crazy.”

Criticism has rained down on him from all sides and he has apologized through his networks for “taking lightly and taking away the importance that the case deserves.”I have realized that I have offended people for disregarding Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, and for that I want to deeply apologize and thank everyone who has spoken up, because this It can be a teaching moment for me and for the way I move forward and conduct myself,” he says.

Actress Drew Barrymore INSTAGRAM

The curious compliment of Victoria Beckham to David Beckham

The English footballer is still a sex symbolher 47 years. This is what his followers and various publications believe. The world of fashion and advertising still wants it as a claim. But what does his wife think of him? The ex Spice Girl is somewhat more critical: “it’s not bad for 47”, he launched in a story of Instagram. Beckham didn’t even flinch, he just laughed at him.

Victoria Beckham’s congratulations to her husband INSTAGRAM

Carla Barber is already the mother of her first child

¡Carla Barber She has already given birth to her first child! The cosmetic surgeon’s baby was born this Monday May 2 in a Madrid hospital and accompanied by Joseph, the businessman from Marbella of French origin with whom she maintains a relationship and is the father of the newborn. “Our prince has been with us since yesterday, Welcome Bastian,” she shared the model.

The influencer was always accompanied by his familymade it to the hospital on her own for her scheduled delivery, and both little Bastian –or Little Bas they have nicknamed him– like her, they are perfectly.

carla barber baby

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge find a home

Prince William and Kate Middleton have already announced that they wanted to leave London to have more privacy and breathe less pollution. They missed the house. The chosen place has been the Adelaide Cottage villa, an estate that, although it was built in 1831, underwent a reform in 2015. The British media point out that it is “the best option they have, if not the only one”.

The Dukes of Cambridge, William and Kate Middleton / EFE

The Amber Heard Mental Health Report

The trial continues no matter how much drew Barrymore. The last to testify has been Amber Heard’s former nurse who has given surprising details. She assures that she is a person “irascible”. In fact, among his tasks was to control his anxiety and anger attacks. Some statements that are in line with those made by a psychologist last week, who assured that she suffered bipolarity and a “borderline personality disorder and histrionic personality disorder.”