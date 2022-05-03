Amber Heard’s lawyer asks to dismiss case against Johnny Depp

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s trial continues. Now the actress’s lawyer, Ben Rottenborn, asked to dismiss the case. However, the judge responded. Will Johnny Depp’s Evidence Be Rejected?

It was during today’s session of the trial in the defamation case of Johnny Depp against Amber Heard, where the famous lawyer asked that the evidence presented against his client be rejected.

According to Amber Heard’s lawyer, Ben Rottenborn, “although there is evidence that Johnny Depp raped Amber Heard”, apparently the actor’s defense wants the actress to remain as the “abuser”.

Rottenborn says that if Johnny Depp abused Amber Heard “even once, then she wins. It’s that easy”.

During the 14th day of Johnny Depp’s trial against Amber Heard for defamation, the actress’s lawyer dismissed the case.

This means that he wants all the evidence that supposes judgments on the person of Amber to be eliminated, so he does not want his client to come up to testify.

“What Amber Heard did is not on trial; the legal matter is whether Johnny Depp abused her, “said Ben Rottenborn.

He also asked that they focus on the subject of the trial, that is, if Amber Heard defamed Johnny Depp:

“The lawsuit is about defamation about the article that Amber Heard published in the Washington Post in 2018, not about everything she did throughout her relationship with Johnny Depp,” he added.

In this regard, the actor’s defense rejected the request, stating that it has been shown that Amber Heard has made alleged “false accusations”, so defamation could be verified.

Finally, Judge Penney S. Azcarate rejected the request of the actress’s lawyer. I mean, she didn’t dismiss the case.

That is, the evidence that has been presented against Amber Heard will not be eliminated. The trial will continue.

