Amber Heard’s former nurse describes the actress as an anxious and short-tempered person

The judicial process that tries to determine if Amber Heard committed a crime of defamation against Johnny Depp has just passed its halfway point. In the trial, scheduled to end on May 19, all kinds of details about the married life of the couple, who were married for 15 months, are being revealed.

A relationship in which drugs, alcohol and violence intervened; and that led to a bitter divorce that seems to have caught the actor by surprise at the time. At least, that is what Erin Falati, Amber Heard’s former nurse, assures, who testified about what she experienced with the couple while she treated the actress, whom she helped control her anxiety and her anger attacks.

Amber Heard’s former personal nurse testified via video conference. Steve Helber / AP

The health worker came as a witness for the prosecution, and was shown various images that Amber herself had sent her by message, in which she is seen with various redness on her face. Some redness that the health worker did not know how to interpret: “I am not an expert, there is color in different areas, but I would not know what is what,” she said, about the images.

What she could not remember either is if the actress had ever expressed that she felt “fear” for the reactions of her now ex-husband, but she did indicate that the relationship between the actors was marked by “disagreement” as a general rule, with various periods of discussions and reconciliations.

Erin Falati testified about her experience as Amber Heard’s personal nurse on Monday. STEVE HELBER / EFE

medical notes



One of the most interesting parts of Falati’s testimony was her own medical notes, in which she recorded all the treatments she performed on the actress. One of those specific notes detailed an episode in which the nurse had written that the actress was bleeding from a lip and that, according to Falati, it was because Amber Heard had told her that it was the result of a fight with Depp. The notes also reflected how the actress claimed that she had lost strands of hair in the altercation, but when she examined the actress’s head, she could find no proof that she had.

In a note from June 26, 2016, the former nurse of #AmberHeard wrote that #JohnnyDepp stated he was not aware of Heard filing for divorce and was confused about her desire to terminate their marriage. @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/ImarEb6JNF — Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) May 2, 2022

In the notes, the health worker also wrote that the actress had asked her for medication to face “the worst week of her life” in May 2016, coinciding with her divorce, which caught Depp by surprise, as another of his notes, dated June 26, 2016, in which the nurse wrote that Johnny Depp had no idea that his wife had filed for divorce, and was very confused by the actress’s wishes to end their marriage. marriage. He also confessed that he had heard her sister, Whitney Heard, say that the actress was suicidal.

The nurse described the actress as a very “irascible” person who got angry easily, with a tendency to cry and “raise her voice” in her disagreements with her husband. Further notes indicated that the nurse had picked up how the actress had suffered “high levels of anxiety” on her fateful trip to Australia in March 2015, at which time Johnny Depp lost part of his finger, apparently after his ex-wife threw a finger at him. a bottle. After hearing about the incident, the nurse testified that the couple had to be separated.

The actress and her lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft, listen to and comment on Falati’s testimony. POOL / Reuters

A judicial process that Amber Heard’s legal team will dominate from Tuesday, May 3, since it is her turn to present her witnesses. The first of them is expected to be a forensic psychologist, to try to dismantle the claims of Shannon Curry, the clinical psychologist who testified for Depp’s legal team and who diagnosed the actress with two severe personality disorders.

