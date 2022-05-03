Amber Heard’s confession about the day she left “human fecal remains” in Johnny Depp’s bed – Prensa Libre

One of the stories that caused the most controversy was the day that Amber Heard defecated on Johnny Depp’s bed after a fight, a situation that caused the actor will make the decision to separate from her.

The libel trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard continues to give what to talk about and three weeks since its inception continues to reveal unusual moments lived during the marriage of both artists.

During this legal battle, one of the bodyguards of the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean talked about it and recounted the moment when Amber Heard confessed to him that she had left “human fecal remains” in her then-husband’s bed.

Starling Jenkinss, a security worker for Johnny Depp, testified in front of the jury and He gave his version of the facts about this controversial event.

According to his testimony, Amber Heard told him about what happened while taking her to the Coachella Music Festival after both artists starred in a strong discussion.

“We had a conversation about the surprise he had left on the boss’s bed before he left the apartment,” he told the jury.

“When you talk about ‘the surprise’, what do you mean?”, the lawyer immediately consulted.

Faced with this question, Jenkins replied that the surprise was “the defecation” Amber Heard left on Johnny Depp’s bed.

The actor’s bodyguard also indicated that, during this trip, Amber Heard revealed that the stool on Johnny Depp’s bed was “a horrible practical joke gone wrong”.

Starling Jenkins continued with her statements and explained that the day of the fight with Johnny Depp, the actress of Aquaman He also threw various documents of the actor, such as his wallet, telephone, passport and credit cards, over the balcony.

He also assured that Johnny Depp managed to recover his cell phone thanks to a homeless manwho found the phone and returned it to him.

The fight between the couple, which ended with Amber Heard defecating on Johnny Depp’s bed, It would have started after the 58-year-old actor did not attend his then-wife’s birthday party.